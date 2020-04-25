Ashley Barthes is about locking up life and getting ready to return to tennis

Ash Barty has found it difficult to stay afloat during training sessions, but the number one woman in the world hopes to return to normal when tennis resumes after the Covid-19 epidemic.

Professional tennis, like other sports around the world, stopped rapidly in early March as the virus spread rapidly around the world. It will not be restarted, at least until mid-July.

While Australian Barty, whose partner is Gary Kisk Golf, is seen improving his golf game while locked in Brisbane, his tennis practice is “a bit of a model”.

“Practicing with the same intensity is as difficult as ever,” Barty, who turned 24 on Friday, told the Sunday Herald. “Obviously, we’re not sure when we’ll be back.

“Right now, we’re talking about maintaining that if we get a chance to play again this year, you can hit that switch and get out of there,” he said.

The closure did not allow Barty to return to the United States to defend his title at the Miami Open, which put him at the top of the rankings, before finally reaching the top of the charts a few months later.

Barty is also the defending champion of Roland Garros, who won the Grand Slam title in Paris last June, but this has been postponed.

The Frenchman was transferred from September 20 to October 4 this year, and the Wimbledon Championship, which is set to begin in late June, has been canceled.

“It’s just the type of sitting back, it’s really weird,” he said. “You are preparing for those fluctuations and then you are going to Australia on a plane.

“It’s different for everyone. For tennis players, there’s uncertainty. We have to be clear almost all over the world to be able to start our tour again.

“Domestic competitions have a chance to continue to work, but it’s very unique for a global sport to be a model.”

Barty said he had direct contact with some of his neighboring players when he was involved in the retreat.

“All of these girls have had a good relationship with me and I’m a good friend to them personally. We’re also talking about what could be next for us, and everyone’s trying to get that new information,” she said. “

“Overall, this is an adjusted setting, but fortunately it’s a time when you can appreciate the little things in life, which are the health of you and your family.”

Reuters

