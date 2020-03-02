ashley-benson-&-kaia-gerber-go-to-dinner-with-each-other-in-in-between-fashion-exhibits

Ashley Benson backlinks arms with Kaia Gerber whilst leaving a cafe late Saturday evening (February 29) in Paris.

The 30-12 months-outdated actress and the 18-12 months-previous design grabbed a late evening chunk in the midst of a quite busy Paris Trend 7 days.

Previously that night time, Ashley shared a photo of the duo, along with actress Margaret Qualley, at the supper. “My tiny Kwans,” she captioned the pic in all caps. You can verify it out appropriate right here!

The next working day, Kaia walked in two vogue shows – Valentino and Givenchy.

On Monday (March 2), Ashley stepped out in a white top and black trousers for the Giambattista Valli fashion demonstrate, in which Shailene Woodley and Lachlan Watson were also in attendance. Afterwards that day, Ashley and Shailene strike up the Stella McCartney vogue exhibit.