ashley-benson-&-shailene-woodley-don-reverse-appears-to-be-like-for-balmain-style-exhibit

Ashley Benson wears an edgy gown even though attending the Balmain fashion demonstrate on Friday (February 28) in Paris.

The 30-12 months-old actress was joined at the Paris Fashion 7 days demonstrate by fellow former Freeform star Shailene Woodley, who sat in involving new music superstars Usher and Janelle Monae.

Ashley and Shailene both starred in reveals on the community at the identical time, which was ABC Spouse and children at the time, from when Fairly Minor Liars started off in 2010 right up until The Mystery Lifestyle of The American Teenager finished in 2013.

Previously that 7 days, Ashley and her girlfriend Cara Delevingne attended the Manager trend clearly show together in Milan.