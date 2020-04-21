Ashley Cole and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain thrived at Chelsea and Liverpool following leaving Arsenal, so will Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang follow?

There was once a time the place, together with Manchester United, Arsenal ruled the roost in the Leading League.

But times modify, in particular in soccer, and the truth is the Gunners and to a lesser extent United have dropped their position as title contenders.

For Arsenal, they’ve struggled to keep hold of their star gamers in the latest many years and could drop the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Genuine Madrid reportedly tracking the striker.

Aubameyang will probably have a huge conclusion to make this summer time

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain still left north London for Liverpool in 2017 and just lately opened up on how leaving Arsenal was the ‘hardest decision’ he’s at any time had to make.

On the other hand, this proved to be a clever shift by Oxlade-Chamberlain as he’s now at a club that’s progressed massively, acquiring received previous season’s Champions League and they are also on the verge of profitable the Leading League this term.

An additional bonus for Oxlade-Chamberlain sees him in his most well-liked position of central midfield as a substitute of the wing-back function he played in his last times at Arsenal.

talkSPORT.com has taken a look at nine other gamers who have benefited from leaving Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger must have available his resignation just after Arsenal’s 8-2 defeat at Manchester United, says Adrian Durham

Giovanni van Bronckhorst

The Dutchman’s time at Arsenal was shorter but sweet acquiring won the Leading League and FA Cup in his two years at the club irrespective of struggling from a lousy knee damage in his 1st time.

Van Bronckhorst then moved on to Barcelona in 2003 and was section of their squads that received LaLiga in 2004/05 and 2005/06.

He also played the total 90 minutes of Barca’s Champions League triumph in 2006, where by they defeat Arsenal in the final…

Van Bronckhorst would go again to haunt his previous club in 2006 as Barca ran out 2-1 winners in Paris

Thierry Henry

As Arsenal’s report goalscorer, it would be truthful to say that Henry’s very best playing times arrived in north London.

But a participant of his good quality must have been competing for the best prizes in the course of his profession so he received out at the suitable time when he remaining Arsenal – who experienced now sold the likes of Patrick Vieira and Ashley Cole – for Barcelona in June 2007.

At Barca, Henry scooped up the trophy that experienced eluded him – the Champions League. He also gained LaLiga two times in advance of remaining moved on aged 32.

Henry received the Champions League with Barcelona in 2009, wherever they conquer Guy United in the final

Ashley Cole

He was nicknamed ‘Cashley’ when selecting to be part of rivals Chelsea in August 2006 but who could blame Cole for seeking a higher wage?

Hindsight demonstrates us that his factors for leaving ended up not purely financially connected as Arsenal ended up regressing and Chelsea have been pretty substantially just one of the best sides in England and Europe then.

The remaining-back again loved a productive eight yrs at Stamford Bridge which saw him win a Leading League title, four FA Cups as nicely as a Champions League in 2012, where by he set in a guy-of-the-match screen in opposition to Bayern Munich.

Cole experienced a good deal of achievements at Arsenal but the go to Chelsea allowed him to proceed successful silverware

Cesc Fabgregas

One more player who merely couldn’t resist the temptation of the Camp Nou was Fabregas, who really joined Arsenal as a youngster from the Spanish giants aged 15.

This transfer really stung Arsenal enthusiasts as he was their captain and most effective player when he upped sticks in August 2011.

Handful of could blame him although as he was becoming a member of a genuinely outstanding Barcelona facet managed by Pep Guardiola. Fabregas acquired his first league title at Barca, a little something he under no circumstances managed at Arsenal.

Later on he would get two Leading League titles with Chelsea, moreover an FA Cup and a League Cup.

Number of could blame Fabregas for next his desires but his choice to indication for Chelsea in 2014 angered Arsenal fans

Samir Nasri

His occupation actually has absent off study course in modern years but Nasri’s decision to be part of Manchester Metropolis in 2011 did verify to be the correct a person.

Like Fabgreas, Nasri was just one of Arsenal’s star gamers but did not have the trophies to demonstrate for his attempts.

So a move to Town, who also bought Sergio Aguero that summer, was a no-brainer and the Frenchman’s final decision to go away was justified when he gained the Leading League in his initially season at his new club.

He gained a further league title and has a League Cup winners’ medal to his title way too.

Nasri could have accomplished additional in his vocation but joining Male Town was a smart move on his section

Gael Clichy

Nasri wasn’t the only Gunner Male Metropolis poached in the summer months of 2011, with still left-again Clichy also determining to go on.

Clichy was actually the very last remaining member of Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ aspect in 2003/04 but was very substantially a junior participant so might not have felt a section of the good results.

Trophies were being very tough to arrive by at Arsenal after that but it was not a difficulty for Clichy when he joined City. He won two Leading League titles and two League Cups in six decades at the Etihad.

Clichy (left) moved to Guy Town for much less than £7million

Robin van Persie

Offering vital gamers to Guy City was tough adequate but permitting your finest striker go to Male United is so considerably even worse.

Van Persie may well have only received the Premier League and Local community Protect with the Crimson Devils but it’s not likely he would have obtained the league title he craved experienced he stayed at Arsenal.

Van Persie was the difference involving the title going to Male United forward of Gentleman Town in 2012/13

Serge Gnabry

Couple batted an eyelid when Gnabry left Arsenal in 2016 as he was seemingly not even fantastic plenty of to play for West Brom following an unsuccessful loan spell at The Hawthorns, in accordance to then-Baggies boss Tony Pulis.

But everyone’s questioning what Arsenal have been pondering presented Gnabry is now tearing issues up at Bayern Munich, supporting the German giants defeat Tottenham and Chelsea in this season’s Champions League.

Nonetheless, there is some controversy encompassing the Germany international’s departure from Arsenal, with then-Gunners boss Arsene Wenger accusing Bayern of ‘stealing’ him acquiring purchased Gnary from Werder Bremen a year just after leaving Arsenal.

Wenger mentioned Gnabry appeared for the ‘easy way’ in soccer all through his time at Arsenal

Wojciech Szczesny

Not several Arsenal fans would have complained to see the goalkeeper go away their club possibly but Szczesny’s profession actually has enhanced since.

The Poland intercontinental joined Juventus in 2017 and grew to become their No.1 when Gianluigi Buffon left in 2018.

Buffon has since returned but Szczesny is even now the primary man among the sticks and has two Serie A titles, a Coppa Italia and a Supercoppa Italiana to his title.

Going from an inconsistent performer at Arsenal to Juve’s No.1 is not a undesirable stage up…

