Ashley Graham recalls a model who says “women shouldn’t be my size” in an Illustrated cover

Ashley Graham has opened up about the damage she said after one of her friends said she wasn’t wearing Sports Illustrated because she’s “too big,” about the damage she felt.

In an interview with Naomi Campbell for the YouTube series No No Filter With Naomi, Graham recalled that in 2016, Graham was featured on the cover of the magazine as the first 16-size model, and what was the reaction of the industry.

“The second year I tried it, I got it and I was a novice. It was a great shoot, great images and a boom! I got this cover.” Graham said there was a model that was “so upset” that 32 The year was chosen for the cover.

“Another supermodel was so upset that I stopped her and she said I was too big and the size of women shouldn’t be on it,” Supermodel said.

Instead of naming the model, Graham said, “You can search for it,” before contemplating the first time he and Campbell met shortly after the incident, at the CFDA, where he learned that Campbell had defended him. Is.

“You told me, ‘I just want to let you know that I’m talking about you and defending you,’ Graham said. “First of all, I’m meeting Naomi Campbell for the first time and she’s just defending. I am the heart of the race! Thanks!”

In response, Campbell assured Graham that he would defend him again.

“Well, I will defend you again right now because I don’t think that person has the right to say that,” the 49-year-old said.

Graham may have referred to the 70s Cheryl Tigs supercar, which told E! 2016 News: “I don’t like talking about women completely, because it makes them glamorous and your back should be less than 35 inches.

“That’s what Dr. Oz said, and I’m stuck with it,” he said. “I don’t think he’s healthy. His face is beautiful, but I don’t think he’s healthy in the long run.”

While Graham acknowledged that “you always want to go negative,” he said that the cover of the prophecy goes like this: “What is health? What is beauty? What is sex?”

