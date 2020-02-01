Ashley Madison users are hit by new sextortion scams

Fraudsters target victims of Ashley Madison violations in a new sex torsion scheme.

NurPhoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Five years after Ashley Madison’s massive cyber breach in 2015, members of the affair-friendly dating site are again under attack by fraudsters.

According to CNBC, the new scam was first discovered earlier this year after researchers at email security company Vade Secure found targeted emails that apparently contained information from Ashely Madison victims of violations.

As is usually the case with “sex sorting” scams, the fraudsters threaten to disclose compromising information unless the user agrees to hand over a sum of money. In this case, the ransom is allegedly demanding around $ 1,000 on Bitcoin to remain calm.

However, what is particularly troubling about the new Ashley Madison case is that the extortionists appear to contain real information from users’ accounts and activities on the dating platform. Adrien Gendre, Product Manager at Vade Secure, told CNBC that the extortion emails were “well researched”, including user information such as login date, username, and interests listed in the user’s dating profiles.

Connected: Ashley Madison unveils the most unfaithful city in America

Ashley Madison’s initial violation in 2015 had an unusually profound psychological impact on a cybersecurity crisis due to the sensitive nature of the platform (along with society’s stubbornly declining stance on monogamy and infidelity, to say the least). The violation, at the fraudsters Call Even the “Impact Team” stole around 60 gigabytes of personal information from the website and later published it publicly, has been linked to at least two confirmed suicides, and has immeasurably damaged the personal and professional lives of millions of other users. Now surviving victims of the violation may have to deal with another psychologically dangerous scam.

Gendre urged all target groups to refrain from blackmail threats. “For those who receive the email, it’s nothing more than giving in to the trick,” Gendre told CNBC. “Never pay, no matter how high the price is. First, because you are not even sure if they will spend the time to share the information. And then because you may become a victim again. It is never worth it. “

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story at CNBC