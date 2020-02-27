[ASHLEY PURDY: ‘I Continue to At this time Very own 50 percent Of BLACK VEIL BRIDES’]

Ex-BLACK VEIL BRIDES bassist Ashley Purdy says that he nonetheless owns 50 % of the BVB corporation.

Purdy, whose surprise departure from BLACK VEIL BRIDES arrived past November, discussed his previous bandmates in a new job interview with Alternate Press.

Requested for some insight on his current romance with BLACK VEIL BRIDES, Ashley said: “I am even now, like, ‘Well, what can I say?’ What can I say with no legal professionals even now getting in contact with me and declaring, ‘Hey, we you should not like that you claimed that’? I indicate, I nevertheless really don’t know, to be honest.

“I guess I can say this due to the fact it is the truth,” he ongoing. “On February 26th [at] one p.m., I however now personal half of BLACK VEIL BRIDES right now. The realization is like it’s a company buyout. It truly is like me and [singer] Andy [Biersack own the] corporation 50% each and every. And they still have to compensate me for them seeking me to depart. But that hasn’t took place but. And we’re even now in negotiations about what that is. I you should not know how to strategy it, mainly because it truly is not finalized still.”

Purdy‘s exit from BLACK VEIL BRIDES took spot not lengthy right after he invested time in a psychiatric hospital to go through intense grief counseling and therapy from a few new deaths and tragedies.

Just one week immediately after his break up with BLACK VEIL BRIDES, Purdy was reportedly arrested by Nashville police after staying observed unresponsive driving the wheel of his vehicle, with the engine managing. He was at some point woke up by the officers, who positioned him in the rear of their patrol auto the place he “urinated all above the back again seat of the patrol car or truck” on the way to the medical center, and threatened officers when they identified it, in accordance to Scoop Nashville.

In November, BLACK VEIL BRIDES introduced the addition of bassist Lonny Eagleton to the group’s ranks. Eagleton formerly performed with Biersack on his solo tour.

Before this month, Purdy produced the official music video for his new single, “King For A Day”. Purdy wrote and produced the tune, and also directed the clip.