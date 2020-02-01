Ashley Roberts dates The Pussycat Dolls when Dancer Boyfriend announces division – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML0dac6a7b870bcc0fee7c5bd2548ae01111%

% MINIFYHTML0dac6a7b870bcc0fee7c5bd2548ae01112%

Wenn

Two years after meeting the singer in the 2018 series of & # 39; Strictly coming dancing & # 39; Giovanni Pernice reveals that the two have decided to divorce as a couple and remain friends.

News Info –

Ashley Roberts He has called in time about his relationship with his dancer beau Giovanni Pernice before the singer returns to the The kitten dolls.

The couple is dating a little over a year after meeting in the 2018 series of the British ballroom TV show “Strictly Come Dancing”, in which Ashley was a participant and Giovanni a professional.

But while the creator of success is preparing for their bandmates to release the new single “React” and go out on their “Unfinished Business Tour”, the couple has decided to end their relationship.

% MINIFYHTML0dac6a7b870bcc0fee7c5bd2548ae01113%

% MINIFYHTML0dac6a7b870bcc0fee7c5bd2548ae01114%

“@ImAshleyRoberts and I decided to separate as a couple. We remain friends and wish each other the best for the future,” wrote Giovanni on Twitter, with a similar comment shared in his Instagram stories.

Although they insisted that they separate on good terms, both stars have thrown away their Instagram account, meaning that there are no images of the couple on one of their pages.

Although Ashley has not yet commented on the divorce, she saw an evening of enjoyment with her band members. Carmit Bachar, Kimberly Wyatt, Nicole Scherzinger Y Jessica Sutta in London when Giovanni made the announcement.

The divorce takes place only one month after the couple had spent Christmas with Ashley’s family in their native America.

Next article



The prequel for & # 39; Charlie and the chocolate factory & # 39; tends towards the casting of the actress as Willy Wonka