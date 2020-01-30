Ashley Theophane talks about careers, returning from the UK and the new Treasure Boxing Gym

Mick Kane 01/30/2020

With age, former world champions challenger Ashley Theophane is looking for what comes after hanging up the gloves.

Theophane has been a busy man in recent years and has traveled the world of boxing.

Last October he celebrated his 50th victory in Denmark and wants to fight this year. He also plans to open a gym.

“I’m 40 this year, so I’m someone who always thinks about what’s next,” Theophane told World Boxing News exclusively.

“After defeating former world champion Kassim Ouma in Denmark on October 5 and winning my tenth consecutive fight in a ninth country during my two-year world tour, I thought it was finally time to take steps to treasure boxing Club to become a reality.

“It will be a boxing hall for normal sports enthusiasts and for young people who are part of the amateur club.

“There is a need for more places for young people. I would love my boxing club to be one of those places.

“I was asked to manage fighters that I would be interested in. I had an interesting career, so I’m sure I can pass on some knowledge to the next generation.”

There is a lot of planning, research and work going into a boxing club. I feel blessed that so many kind people want to bring @TreasureBoxing Club to life. I’m thankfull! Coach Ash in full effect. I do #TeamTreasure pic.twitter.com/ygSxgWlhml every day

– Ashley Theophane (@AshleyTheophane) January 8, 2020

Theophane is not quite finished in the ring.

“I was a British champion,” said Theophane. “I beat world-class fighters and fought in the MGM Grand and made the headlines in Las Vegas. Challenged for the world title.

“Fought and won in twelve countries and achieved 50 professional victories. I don’t have much to do now, but I left Mayweather Promotions after five years and 18 months to return home.

“Eddie Hearn offered me Josh Kelly three times. The third time I said yes, but they fell silent.

“Hennessy Sport, MTK Global and Ultimate Boxxer have given me all the struggles, but for some reason it didn’t.

“I was offered fights in Romania, Canada and Denmark this year. I tried arguing with Vergil Ortiz last December. And I put my name for Chris Van Heerden in my pocket this year, but Top Rank does it “in-house”.

“I will keep fighting until my winning streak is over.”

Theophane has traveled widely, but has not fought in his home country since 2012. He wants to correct this.

“I have been trying to defend myself here since June 2018. I have been asked by fans all the time. Unfortunately it is easier said than done,” he said. “I do not really know the British scene since I have spent most of my career spent abroad.

“I would have signed MTK’s Golden Contract because it’s an entertaining tournament.” I would like to fight some decent names and then say goodbye.

OVERSEAS

Theophane believes it is something British boxers should do when fighting overseas.

“I love fighting abroad. The fans always show me love. When I was in the UK and things were slow, I always fought abroad to stay busy.

“Nowadays, more Britons train and fight abroad, which is impressive. You can only improve working with international coaches and dealing with different styles.

“I defeated 30 odd world champions and world fighters.”

With his last victory as a 50th milestone, Theophane describes how it felt to achieve such a success.

“It was great to get my 50th win. I achieved more than I hoped for as a professional in 2002.

“Kassim Ouma has spent most of his career with a higher weight, so I felt the difference in weight, but apart from that it was good to see that I still have more struggle inside me.”

EXPERIENCE

Theoohane looks back on his long career and shows some of his highlights.

“Fighting in my father’s home will always be special for me,” he said. “On Andre Ward’s undercard.

“I’m just proud of my entire career when I started with nobody who knew me, except my community. I went around the world, known by fans. That everything is there!”

Mick Kane is a staff writer at World Boxing News. Follow Mick on Twitter @ MickKaneMMA