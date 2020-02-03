Ashley Tisdale Leaves Commentary on Austin Butler After Separation From Vanessa Hudgens | Ashley Tisdale

Mon 03 February 2020 at 7.17 p.m.

Ashley Tisdale seems to be on good terms with Austin Butler, following his separation from his best friend Vanessa Hudgens.

The 34-year-old actress went to Instagram to leave a comment for Austin on the first message he made since the breakup.

Ashley on the left, “🔥🔥🔥” under the new image, which presents Austin in a Prada pink outfit while standing in a door frame.

It is not the first time Ashley publicly supported Austin after separation however! Last month, she yelled at Austin for her Instagram story after Brad Pitt mentioned it in a SAG Awards acceptance speech.

“This moment when Brad Pitt accept its price and mention your friend Austin Butler. I am as if I had known him since he was 15 years old! Proud friend, ” Ashley wrote.

We hope this all means that Austin and Vanessa are always on good terms too!

