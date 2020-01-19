Ashley Westwood smashes the late home winner when Burnley struggles from behind and scores valuable three points against Leicester

Burnley fought Leicester 2-1 over Leicester, marking his first win in five Premier League games.

Sean Dyche’s men were on the verge of losing to the fifth division after Burnley-born Harvey Barnes Leicesters rewarded early efforts in the 34th minute and the Foxes were ahead.

Getty Images – Getty

Westwood hit the winner home when Burnley defeated Leicester

Chris Wood had reached Burnley’s level at the start of the second half, but they needed the Pope to save Vardy’s penalty in the 68th minute before Westwood scored the winning goal eleven minutes before the end.

Burnley’s first win since December 21 increased the drop zone by five points, while Leicester missed the chance to catch up with second-placed Manchester City.

Few would have predicted Burnley’s late exploits in a first half where they were the second best in virtually every department.

The visitors who were hit by the Southampton home defeat last week looked sharper and faster, and always threatened to stand behind Burnley’s defense with Barnes and Vardy.

Vardy rounded off with Pope in the 13th minute, but pulled the ball back against him for James Maddison, who could not control him.

In contrast, Burnley was full of commitment, but looked desperately for ideas in the future.

AFP or licensor

Rodgers’ men don’t shoot all cylinders like they did earlier this season

There was grumbling from home stadiums when Jeff Hendrick defeated Christian Fuchs impressively to make room and only to dawdle until the Leicester defenders had found their ground again.

Countless balls were pumped into Wood and Jay Rodriguez – who was back up after an illness – but Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu sent the front pair well, while Dwight McNeil shuffled from wing to wing but struggled to hit the ball get .

After half an hour, Rodriguez strode forward but didn’t like the options on his left and right and instead tamed Kasper Schmeichel to hear more groans from the stands.

Moments later, Leicester led. Burnley was about to commit a foul when Dennis Praet met Jack Cork, but Barnes did not hesitate as he picked up the ball and jumped forward before shooting past Pope.

AFP or licensor

Ten minutes after the break, Wood bumped into the home side

After seeing Ayoze Perez on the head in the first half, the second half began their best move when Maddison and Barnes met in Praet, where his shot was well saved by a diving pope.

But Burnley quickly responded with his best chance when Charlie Taylor sent in a deep flank from the left and Wood got over Fuchs, but went on.

It was a rare chance from the open game and it was no surprise that Burnley equalized in the 56th minute.

Ben Mee got out at the highest point to hit a corner on the long post, and although Schmeichel blocked his efforts, Wood found it difficult to push home from close range.

AFP or licensor

Dyche will be a very relieved man after the win

Barnes and Maddison both shot directly at Pope Leicester when the Foxes were pushing forward, and Brendan Rodgers’ team had the perfect chance to take the lead again after a foul on Maddison just to save Pope Vardy’s penalty.

The Pope again denied Vardy in the 78th minute after running for a decent pass from substitute Kelechi Iheanacho, and Burnley ended the turnaround a moment later.

Decent play made room for Taylor on the left, and although his cross was blocked, the ball fell for Westwood, who drilled the ball behind Schmeichel.