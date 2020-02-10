Ashley Young: “It doesn’t get any better than that.” Inter wins Milan derby and Lukaku crowned “new king of the city”

Ashley Young says that helping Inter to win his Milan derby from behind is one of the greatest moments in his career.

Young, the 34-year-old former English player, joined Inter from Manchester United last month to join a number of other ex-Premier League players in Antonio Conte’s squad.

Inter are fighting for the Serie A championship, and after their comeback against Milan on Sunday, they were leading due to the goal difference after Juventus lost to Verona the previous day.

Inter's great season continued with a brilliant derby win on Sunday

After two goals from Ante Rebic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Milan took a break at San Siro, but Marcelo Brozovic and Matias Vecino were both able to restore parity shortly after the restart

Stefan de Vrij then put Inter in the lead 20 minutes before the end, and Romelu Lukaku gave his 17th goal of the season in added time.

Crazy celebrations were held and Lukaku shared a picture of himself on San Siro Square with the title: “There is a new king in the city”.

This seemed to be a key point for Rossoneri’s icon Ibrahimovic, whose return to Milan in December was greeted with numerous “Return of the King” comments.

Young was also excited about the post-game celebrations and told talkSPORT on Monday that the celebrations showed how important victory was.

“I think it was an incredible feeling,” Young said to Jim White. “You could see how we celebrated after the game showed the character and strength we have.

“Ending such a derby 2-0 and then winning again shows our character.

“It was an incredible experience.

Young had a fairly successful career in England, winning trophies with both Watford and Manchester United. However, he insists that Sunday’s game offers the best moments of his entire career.

“It is definitely (up there),” added the ex-Englishman. “I came here to play football and win games, and when you come to the Milan Derby like us and win, it’s just an incredible feeling.

“I don’t think it will get better.”

The 34-year-old has almost completed his first full month in Italy since moving from Man United. But what is life like on the continent?

“It’s not strange at all,” Young finished. “I wanted a new challenge and I have a new challenge and I love every minute of my time out here.

“And like I said, yesterday was an incredible feeling and I’m happy that we got the three points.”