Ashley Young to trade Manchester United for Inter Milan

Manchester United has agreed to sell Ashley Young to Inter Milan for £ 1.3 million.

The Manchester United team’s transition continues as the Red Devils reach an agreement with Inter Milan over Ashley Young.

According to The Guardian, Inter has agreed to pay £ 1.3 million for the 34-year-old defender. Young will be reunited with former teammates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer explained why they felt comfortable letting their club captain leave mid-season.

In a club statement, he said:

“Well, to be fair, I think it was for Ashley, you know. He is 35 years old in the summer and, if he gets a two-year contract somewhere, I think it’s up to him to take it. We were not ready to offer this. “

Sky Sports reports that the player is in Italy where he should undergo his medical examination.

Solskjaer also mentioned that players were arriving in the pipeline, which took into account Young’s decision to leave the club. He didn’t play as much as previous seasons and wanted to find a place where he would be more involved.

His departure leaves United short of depth in the rear left position. Solskjaer mentioned Luke Shaw and the likes of Diogo Dalot and Timothy Fosu-Mensah as possible replacements.

Still, there was a reason why Ashley Young remained more or less the first choice despite her shortcomings.

On paper, Young is not only leaving for a better opportunity but for a better situation. Inter are currently two points behind Juventus in the Serie A title race. Given his experience, Young is expected to secure a race under Antonio Conte.

If he had stayed at United, he would have stayed on a team that probably won’t fight for silverware and for a club that is a season or two away from being serious title contenders.

Ashley Young has been one of the club’s most successful players for almost nine years since his arrival in 2011 from Aston Villa.

Next: Liverpool: five reasons why Kai Havertz would be a masterful signature for Jurgen Klopp

Under Sir Alex Ferguson, he was used more as a winger and it was not until later in his career and out of necessity that he was transferred to the left rear. With little time left as an active player, switching to a title contender and job security was always going to be a simple decision.