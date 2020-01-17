Ashley Young’s exit from Manchester United has been confirmed as the defender has completed the transfer to Inter Milan

Inter Milan have signed Ashley Young from Manchester United, the Serie A club has announced.

The full-back, who joined Man United as a winger, has left the Premier League club after eight and a half years in office.

Ashley Young has left Man United for whom he signed in 2011

Young joins the Serie A club in the first half of the year with the option of an extension for another year. He will wear the No.15 jersey at Inter.

After completing his move, Young Man United fans left a warm message.

He tweeted: “Every time I went to the square with your shirt, I did my best. Thank you for your support in the ups and downs.

“I’m leaving as one of you, we’ll see you again soon.”

Young shakes hands with inter-president Steven Zhang after completing his move

The 34-year-old came to Italy on Friday after the Red Devils accepted a £ 1.3m bid for the former captain.

Harry Maguire was named the new captain of Man United on Friday.

Young becomes the youngest player to trade Old Trafford for San Siro, and Romelu Lukaku joins Inter last summer for £ 74m.

Meanwhile, striker Alexis Sanchez is on loan to Antonio Conte.

Lukaku flew at Inter and scored 14 goals in 19 Serie A games

Stevenage-born Young, who has 39 caps for England, started his career at Watford and moved to Aston Villa’s Man United in June 2011 for £ 17m.

He played 261 games for the Red Devils and scored 19 goals.

Young won a medal as a Premier League winner in 2012/13. This was Sir Alex Ferguson’s last season as a manager.

He also won medals in the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

Young joins an Inter team fighting for the Serie A title in Contes first season.

They are currently in second place in Serie A, just two points behind leaders and defending champions Juventus.

Inter could get two more players from the Premier League this month alongside Young.

Tottenham’s midfielder Christian Eriksen and Chelsea striker Oliver Giroud are both on Conte’s radar.