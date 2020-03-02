Ashley Zukerman lands titular purpose in NBC’s Langdon pilot

Deadline delivers term that Succession actor Ashley Zukerman has formally been cast for the major position in NBC’s forthcoming drama pilot titled Langdon, dependent on creator Dan Brown’s very best-promoting thriller novel The Dropped Symbol. Zukerman will acquire on the titular position of a youthful Robert Langdon, who was famously portrayed by Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the Robert Langdon movie trilogy.

Similar: Younger Rock: Dwayne Johnson Sitcom Will get Sequence Buy at NBC

Based on Dan Brown’s book The Dropped Image, the pilot, titled Langdon, follows the early adventures of famed Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who should remedy a collection of deadly puzzles to help you save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling worldwide conspiracy.

Decide up a duplicate of the reserve right here!

If Langdon is picked up to sequence, another person other than Hanks would be getting above the Langdon job for television. Hanks previously performed the character in Ron Howard’s The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, and Inferno. The movies were being made by Think about Entertainment.

Similar: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Back again as Zack Morris for Saved by the Bell Revival

The Langdon pilot will be prepared by Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattle (The Crossing, MTV’s Scream, American Horror Story), who will also executive develop alongside Brown, Howard, Brian Glazer, Anna Culp, and Think about Television’s Samie Falvey. CBS Tv Studios and Common Television will produce the project.

We are a participant in the Amazon Products and services LLC Associates System, an affiliate advertising application intended to supply a indicates to generate expenses by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated web-sites.