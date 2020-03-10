Ashok Gehlot sees ‘betrayal’ in Scindia’s resignation, BJP celebrates ‘great Holi’

File image of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Photo: Praveen Jain | ThePrint

New Delhi: Congress leaders saw purple Tuesday just after senior partyman Jyotiraditya Scindia stop the bash, throwing the Kamal Nath federal government in Madhya Pradesh into an imminent state of collapse.

Earlier in the working day, Scindia, who had had been sidelined in the social gathering for just about two yrs, tweeted his resignation letter dated 9 March to interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

pic.twitter.com/DWSKdYO0jG

— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 10, 2020

His tweet arrived quickly soon after he fulfilled Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence. Property Minister Amit Shah experienced accompanied him to the conference. The Congress expelled him moments right after he designed his letter to Gandhi general public.

With talks of him signing up for the BJP afterwards in the day, Congress leaders declared his move as a “betrayal” of ideology and the “trust of people”.

Hitting out at the previous party standard secretary, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot explained on Twitter that men and women like Scindia are not able to thrive with out power and the faster they leave the greater it is.

Becoming a member of hands with BJP in a time of nationwide crisis speaks volumes about a leaders self-indulgent political ambitions. Especially when the BJP ruining the financial state, democratic institutions, social fabric and as very well the Judiciary.

1/2

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 10, 2020

Mr Scindia has betrayed the trust of the persons as very well as the ideology. These folks proves they can’t prosper without the need of power. Faster they depart the better.

2/2

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 10, 2020

Speaking to information agency PTI, Congress chief in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reported that ideology did not matter to Scindia, and “political convenience” and “personal ambition” played a big section in his decision.

Chowdhury alleged that some form of “allurement and enticement” made available by the BJP convinced Scindia for switching more than from the Congress. “Now he has turn into the asset of the BJP party.”

Chowdhury said Scindia had been “nurtured by the get together above the years”, but now “the problem had appear to these kinds of a pass that he observed it more easy to swap above to the other party”.

Other Congressmen also reacted sharply.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh: We have evidence that a few chartered aircraft (which reportedly flew Congress MLAs to Bengaluru) had been arranged by the BJP. This is aspect of a conspiracy to reverse the mandate of persons of Madhya Pradesh due to the fact Kamal Nath has acted against mafias. pic.twitter.com/yCEMCho2xl

— Tv9 Gujarati (@television set9gujarati) March 10, 2020

Management is not everyone’s cup of tea. Or espresso.

— Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) March 10, 2020

Not just Congress leaders, political strategist and former JD(U) chief Prashant Kishor also criticised Scindia, stating he had little to show for other than his very last identify.

Awesome that individuals who usually come across fault with #Gandhis leading Congress mainly because of their surname are discovering a #scindia leaving #INC as large jolt for the celebration!

Point is but for his surname even @JM_Scindia has little to exhibit as mass leader, political organiser or administrator.

— Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) March 10, 2020

Scindia comes from a royal loved ones in Gwalior. His grandmother Vijayaraje Scindia was a chief of the Jana Sangh, the BJP’s precursor. His father Madhavrao Scindia had also commenced out as a Jana Sangh chief just before shifting to Congress.

Also examine: How BJP tapped Jyotiraditya Scindia’s isolation in Congress to make him give up the party

BJP reactions

Whilst Jyotiraditya Scindia hasn’t yet officially joined the BJP, its leaders were being jubilant at the developments, contacting it ‘ghar wapsi’ and ‘a excellent Holi’.

BJP chief Scindia’s aunt Yashodhara Scindia expressed happiness at the “ghar wapsi”.

Yashodhara Scindia, BJP chief & aunt of Jyotiraditya Scindia: I am incredibly joyful and congratulate him. This is ‘ghar vapasi’. Madhavrao Scindia had commenced his political career with Jan Sangh. Jyotiraditya was being neglected in Congress. pic.twitter.com/m3Rtml7XrE

— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2020

Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who had give up the Congress in 2015, welcomed Scindia into the BJP fold.

A excellent #Holi this is!

Heartening to see outdated colleague, & pretty dynamic Sri @JM_Scindia obtaining appear to the fold of @BJP4India, a get together which is a rangoli of all shades & thinks in having every person together.

We shall have a good time with each other #JyotiradityaScindia ji.#MadhyaPradesh

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 10, 2020

With inputs from PTI.

