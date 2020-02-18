[ashraf-ghani-secures-second-time-period-as-afghan-president]

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani gained 50.64 for each cent of the vote. — Reuters pic

KABUL, Feb 18 — Ashraf Ghani has secured a second time period as president of Afghanistan, in accordance to last results of the September 28, 2019 poll introduced these days by the country’s election commission.

“The election commission… declares Mr Ashraf Ghani, who has won 50.64 for each cent of the votes, as the president of Afghanistan,” election commission chief Hawa Alam Nuristani instructed a press conference in Kabul.

“May God aid him in serving the folks of Afghanistan… I also pray that peace will come to our state,” she added.

The final results experienced been delayed for nearly five months right after allegations of vote-rigging from Ghani’s most important rival, Afghanistan’s Chief Government Abdullah Abdullah, forced a recount.

The hold off remaining Afghanistan facing a political disaster just as the US seeks a offer with the Taliban which would permit it to withdraw troops in return for a variety of safety guarantees and a guarantee that the militants would hold peace talks with the Afghan federal government.

If all goes perfectly, then Ghani is possible to be the man sitting down across from the Taliban at the negotiating desk in a bid to chart Afghanistan’s foreseeable future.

Previously this week, Abdullah’s team explained they would not accept fraudulent success.

Current vice-president Abdul Rashid Dostum, a potent Uzbek previous warlord and Abdullah’s ally, has also threatened to form a parallel government if fraudulent election results are announced.

Abdullah missing to Ghani in 2014 in a divisive election that noticed the US intervene to broker an uncomfortable ability-sharing offer in between the two rivals.

Almost a single million of the preliminary 2.7 million votes were being purged owing to irregularities, which means the election saw by far the cheapest turnout of any Afghan poll.

Finally, only one.8 million votes have been counted—a small range specified Afghanistan’s believed population of 35 million and 9.6 million registered voters. — AFP