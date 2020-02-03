Ashton Kutcher says he will “never stop loving Demi Moore’s children”

Ashton Kutcher has reported on his current relationship with ex-wife Demi Moore’s children.

In an interview about Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Kutcher, 41, said he continued to support Moore’s daughters: Rumer Willis, 31, Scout Willis, 28, and Tallulah Willis, 26. Moore shared her daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

“We’re not hanging out,” said the ranch star, who is now married to actress Mila Kunis and shares son Dimitri (three) and daughter Wyatt (five). “I try very hard to keep in touch with the girls.”

Bruce Willis, Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore and their daughters Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis and Scout Willis in 2003. (WireImage)

Indeed, in the ’70s show, Alaun continued, “I love them. And I will never stop loving them, right? And respecting them and honoring and rooting them so that they are successful in everything they pursue . ”

Kutcher also said he would never “force” Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah to speak to him.

“But they all do. And that’s great,” he said.

Kutcher’s open interview was conducted after the 57-year-old Moore published a comprehensive life memoir in September 2019, detailing the ups and downs of her marriage to Kutcher, including claims that he was unfaithful.

The actress addresses past traumas in new memories. (Harper’s Collins)

The former couple was married from 2005 to 2013 and was gossip at the time due to their considerable age difference (she was 41 years old and he was 25 years old when they started dating in 2003).

In her memoirs, Moore wrote: “I put him first. When he expressed his imagination of putting a third person in our bed, I didn’t say no. I wanted to show him how great and funny I was can. “

After the two three, however, she said she was “ashamed”.

Last September, Kutcher Alaun posted an ambiguous tweet that matched Moore’s claims.

“I was just about to press a really snarky tweet,” was the first message. “Then I saw and deleted my son, daughter and wife,” the actor wrote, adding a heart emoji.

