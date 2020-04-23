BANGKOK >> Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte angrily threatened to declare martial law after he accused communist rebels of killing two soldiers who accompanied food and cash deliveries during a quarantine.

Duterte also approved during a meeting with his cabinet to extend the closure of metropolitan Manila and several provinces and cities until May 15, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Friday. A lockdown in the main northern region of Luzon with more than 50 million people expired April 30.

“I warn everyone and put the armed forces and the police on notice that I could declare martial law. There will be no turning back,” Duterte said in a televised speech and hatred across the country. “I am two years older. I will try to finish you all, including your legal (fronts), you should go and hide. “

Duterte renewed his accusations against the New People’s Army guerrillas, who he said were examining money from large companies and stolen firearms from soldiers killed in an insurgency that lasted more than half a century. The rebels denied his allegations and said they were helping the villages cope with the pandemic.

Roque specified cities and provinces where lockdowns, which the government calls “quarantine communities,” can be gotten easier and allow the resettlement of some essential businesses and public areas. Officials have warned of a serious impact on the economy if closing massive losses lasts for months with financial aid depleting government revenue.

The Philippines reported nearly 7,000 cases and 462 deaths from COVID-19. It’s among the highest in Southeast Asia, but many believe the highest number provides limited coronavirus testing, especially in provincial and rural regions.

In other developments in the Asia Pacific region:

– MORE CRUISE SHIP CASES: An Italian cruise ship in Nagasaki, Japan, now has 91 infected crews after 43 other cases have been confirmed, officials said Friday. The outbreak on the Costa Atlantica surfaced Tuesday with one sick crew member and all 623 being tested. The ship has been that since January for repair and maintenance by Mitsubishi heavy industry. Officials suspect sick crew members encountered the virus while in town or when the ship changed crew. Japan’s health minister says the central government and Italy have discussed repatriating healthy crew members, as well as an earliest possible departure of two other Italian cruise ships also in Nagasaki.

– AUSTRALIA YOU WANT TO REFORM WHO: Australia’s prime minister says his government will work with like-minded countries to change the World Health Organization. Australians agree with the United States that the U.S. agency needs to be reviewed, but it continues to support the WHO’s strong work in the Pacific. President Donald Trump led his administration to freeze WHO funding, claiming it did not deliver proper early reports of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Friday: “What is happening at the top level of these organizations, and how they function, I think it needs to change.” He says Australia wants to see “a set of improved arrangements of WHO.”

– CHINA reported no deaths: China has reported no new COVID-19 deaths for the ninth straight day, with just six new cases of the virus. Two of these were carried out overseas, with three domestic cases in Heilongjiang on the Russian border and one in the business center in southern Guangdong. Hospitals are still treating 915 cases, 57 of which are listed as serious. The country’s death toll from the first pandemic detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year remained at 4,632 among 82,804 cases.

– KONG KONG STUDENTS TAKE UNIVERSITY EXAMS: More than 52,000 students began taking university entrance exams and social distance measures in place, following a monthlong delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Exams are stretched over a month and candidates and staff are required to wear surgical masks and disinfect their hands. Students will have their body temperature checked at test centers, and must sign health declaration forms. Any student found to have a body temperature above 38 degrees Celsius (100 Fahrenheit) will be refused entry. The offices were spaced just over 3 feet (one meter) apart, and the recommended distance was nearly 6 feet (2 meters) between the candidates. As of Thursday, Hong Kong’s total can stand at 1,036, with four deaths.

– MASK FOR VETERANS: South Korea says it will send 1 million masks to foreign veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War while it can read its own virus case. South Korea since early March banned the export of masks and national supply rations. But Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the equipment has stabilized enough for rationing to be gotten and the country can send masks overseas without disrupting domestic supply. The South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported six other cases, but no new deaths, bringing the national total to 10,703 and 240 deaths.

– SHARP HUGELY MASK popular in Japanese: Masks from Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. have proven so popular that there will be a lottery. Sharp said Friday that online orders crank so much that not a single sale was completed. As a fix, Sharp announced a lottery for 30,000 boxes, each with 50 masks. A person is entitled to one box of 2,980 yen ($ 28). Applications will be accepted all day Monday next week, with lottery winners announced Tuesday. Some Japanese hospitals have complained about a lack of masks and are sometimes difficult to find in stores.