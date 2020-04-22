Asia Pacific equities collapse as excess coronavirus oil upsets investors

Asia Pacific equities slumped on Wednesday in the oil markets and coronavirus fatigue.

Overnight, U.S. stock markets slumped due to oil concerns, although the U.S. Congress is moving rapidly on a $ 484 billion banknote to help small businesses and hospitals, and some states have started. the path to easing blocking restrictions on citizens and businesses.

The coronavirus, which has now killed over 177,000 people, has shocked industries such as airlines. But it is also promoting others, including those Internet-related new economy stocks.

In Hong Kong, for example, Ping An Good Doctor raised investor confidence that his online advice and other medical services will thrive in the post-coronavirus world. The Hong Kong market has effectively split between hammered stocks and rebounds are not expected soon – such as airlines and casinos – and Chinese stocks from the new economy, such as those focused on e-commerce and online delivery or on-site cloud services. work, says Alex Wong, director of wealth management at Ample Capital.

The coronavirus sank Hong Kong’s stock market into bear territory – just don’t tell a few of its superstars about a big spell

Hang Seng dropped 0.7 percent from 11 am local time. Ping An Good Doctor, China’s leading online health care provider, continued its spectacular run.

Hong Kong-listed Chinese airlines have had a boost in confidence from Jefferies, which has updated Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines to “buy”. All advanced. (For in-depth coverage of the Hong Kong and China stock markets, see the stock blog.)

The investment bank said that airlines benefit from historically low oil prices, especially Chinese airlines, as the government has banned them from purchasing raw contracts in the future. Jefferies estimates that losses will decrease due to a strong rebound in air cargo returns and the advantage of Chinese airlines’ non-coverage policy.

The Shanghai composite index started with a decline, but has since seen a series of small gains and losses.

In addition to the virus, the earnings season is in full swing and investors are particularly alert to the signs of companies on how to devise virus damage in advance.

Elsewhere in the Asia Pacific markets, investors remained concerned about the impact of the virus on local economies.

The Japanese Nikkei 225 declined 1.2 percent, extending its loss by 2 percent on Tuesday. It fell below the 19,000 line for the first time in two weeks outdoors.

South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.9 percent, expanding yesterday’s loss by 1 percent. Heavy tech Kosdaq fell 0.3 percent, after falling 1.4 percent on Tuesday.

In Australia, which is battling the worst recession in decades, the S&P / ASX200 lost 0.2 percent, after dropping 2.5 percent the day before.

New Zealand’s S&P / NZX50 retreated 1.3 percent, following a 2.1 percent drop on Tuesday.

The Singapore Straits Times Index fell 1.2 percent, following a 1.7 percent loss on Tuesday. The country extended coronavirus “switch” measures to June 1, closing more jobs.

.