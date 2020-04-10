Asia-Pacific equities slide into cautious trading as nervous investors weigh damage to coronavirus

Asian equities, including Shanghai, posted a slight decline in Friday’s cautious trading as nervous investors weighed on the latest death tolls and cheap scrap of coronavirus. Hong Kong and several major markets were closed on Good Friday.

Overnight, the US Federal Reserve announced $ 2.3 trillion in emergency loans to help the world’s largest economy recover from coronavirus.

The United States has hosted the largest number of cases of coronavirus infection – about one in three of the world total – and, with over 16,000 deaths, it is second only to Italy for the total number of deaths. The latest numbers of overnight unemployment claims indicate that nearly 17 million Americans have been excluded from work from the virus, which has led to most of the country being blocked.

Wall Street stocks rose in the footsteps of the Fed, which include helping small businesses and local governments and buying high yield bonds.

“When the virus runs its course and it is safe to get back to work and open businesses securely, we would expect there to be a fairly rapid rebound,” said Fed President Jerome Powell.

About half of the world is blockade, with some places like Hong Kong and Japan restricting restrictions and others like Austria starting to dissolve them. The challenge is to restart economies without triggering a new cycle of respiratory disorder spread. China, where the epidemic began, is leading the world to restart factories after lifting rigorous blockades.

“The new case curves have flattened more in cases where the blockages have been more aggressive, including in particular in Italy and Spain. This has given investors the confidence to believe that cataclysmic social and political scenarios will be avoided in developed economies gather on perceived greater certainty around the opening of the global economy, “said Stephen Innes, chief global strategist at AxiCorp.

The Shanghai composite index fell 0.4 percent, starting at 11 a.m. local time, while the CSI 300 of Shanghai and Shenzhen’s large-cap stocks rose by 0.3. (For in-depth coverage of mainland markets on Friday, go to the Stock Exchange Blog.)

The sectors showing earnings include those related to gold, spirits and beer, while those showing initial losses included stocks related to masks and medicines more generally, according to the indicators that follow them.

The Chinese manufacturing sector continued to be hammered by the coronavirus in March, new data from the National Bureau of Statistics show, while consumer inflation has declined.

Coronavirus: China’s production prices drop further in March, with a slowdown in consumer price inflation

The producer price index declined 1.5 percent year-on-year last month, which was worse than the 0.4 percent drop in February and above the 1.1 percent contraction. expected by analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

The Chinese consumer price index rose 4.3 percent over the previous year. This was a big drop from February’s 5.2 percent gain, data showed. Analysts interviewed by Bloomberg expected an inflation rate of 4.9 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets mingled with early exchanges.

South Korea’s Kospi has slipped 0.1 percent in recent trades.

South Korea is the first major country to hold a general election among the coronavirus, with the vote starting Friday morning for the 300 seats in the country’s National Assembly. President Moon Jae-in has been praised for his management of the virus crisis, which, according to Bloomberg, could be a boost for him and his Democratic Party.

The South Korean city of Daegu, one of the major outbreaks outside China, reported zero new coronavirus cases for the first time since Friday in late February. The country has reported 27 new cases, reaching a new low since daily cases peaked in late February, according to Reuters.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 reversed its initial gains and lost 0.5 percent.

The country reported over 500 new cases on Thursday, in a sudden surge after the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, Kyoto, known for its bustling markets full of food stalls and hidden shops selling everything from kimonos to porcelain kitten chopstick holders, is asking to be added to Tokyo and five other prefectures declared in a state of emergency, according to to the Kyodo news service.

The U.S. and Singapore markets are closed on Good Friday.

The stock markets of Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand are closed on Friday and Monday for the Easter holidays.

