Asia-Pacific Shares Increase Earnings as Investors See World War Advance to Defeat Coronavirus

Asian equities extended earnings on Tuesday after U.S. equities surged amid continuing signs of a freeze in the U.S. and other crisis-ridden countries that may be working against coronavirus.

The respiratory pandemic made 1.3 million people ill, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on oxygen in a hospital, and killed nearly 74,000 people, causing half of the world’s population to freeze. It also sent the global economy into a recession, as it overturns supply chains, closes businesses and throws workers out of work. The United States, Spain, France and Germany were among the countries that reported fewer daily new cases or deaths.

An incredible 10 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past two weeks as the world’s largest economy prepares to launch another huge stimulus account. But New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that deaths in the hotspot state could hit a plateau, increasing market sentiment and sending the three major benchmarks by at least 7%.

“In this environment, the flattening scenario of the Covid19 curve is one of these critical signs that keep investors not only hovering but continually pressing the Buy button,” said chief global strategist Stephen Innes.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.6 percent at 10:15 am, with some stocks falling. Macau casinos, Chinese airlines and gold-related stocks outperformed. The HSBC, which collapsed three consecutive days last week after announcing it had canceled dividends, rose for a second day.

Chinese markets, which were reopened after a bank holiday Monday, rose 1.5 percent.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, benchmarks extended the large rallies seen Monday.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.7 percent, after rising 4.2 percent on Monday, as the government took steps to fight the virus.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced on Monday that he will declare a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures to contain the coronavirus. Abe said the government would implement a record $ 1,000 billion stimulus package for families and businesses. This equates to 20% of Japanese GDP.

South Korea’s Kospi grew 1.3 percent, bolstered by the Samsung Electronics index, which said it expected an operating profit of $ 5.2 billion in the first quarter, slightly beating estimates. On Monday, the benchmark rose 3.9 percent, technically entering a bullish market as it closed 23 percent above the March 19 low.

South Korea’s tech-rich Kosdaq gained 1%, having advanced 4.2% on Monday.

Australia’s ASX 200 jumped 1.8 percent, after rising 4.3 percent on Monday.

New Zealand’s S&P / NZX50 rose 2.1 percent. Monday was an outlier, down 1.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Straits Times Index gained 1.8 percent after rising 3.4 percent on Monday.

If the orders of the world “stay at home” succeed as a bridge to medical discovery and people return to work quickly enough, “the world will face the most massive wave of asset price inflation in recorded history. Once the economy will begin to show signs of returning in the pre-pandemic form, then all systems go, the unfathomably massive global stimulus will make its way to every corner of practically every business class, “writes analyst Innes.

