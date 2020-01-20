Asia shares high ground stock, oil after Libya shutdown | money

Market prices are reflected in a glass window on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) in Tokyo, Japan, on February 6, 2018. – Reuters pic

SYDNEY, January 20 – Asian stocks were approaching a 20-month high today as Wall Street extended its record highs due to solid US economic data and liquidity injections from the Federal Reserve.

Oil prices rose when the oil fields in southwest Libya were shut down after the Khalifa Haftar loyalists closed a pipeline, potentially causing national production to drop to a fraction of its normal level.

Early Asian equity sales were low as US equity and bond markets were closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The broadest MSCI Asia Pacific stocks outside of Japan rose 0.1% after hitting the highest level since June 2018. The Japanese Nikkei gained 0.2%, the highest level in 15 months.

The Australian main index reached a new high and South Korea almost reached the highest level since October 2018. The E-mini futures for the S & P 500 increased by 0.1%.

Netflix Inc, Intel Corp, and Texas Instruments Inc will report corporate earnings in the US this week, while central banks in the European Union, Canada, and Japan are holding political meetings.

The mood was supported by the relentless highs on Wall Street. Just three weeks after the start of the new year, the S & P 500 gained slightly more than 3% and the Nasdaq almost 5%.

Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank, suspects that Wall Street’s strength is largely due to the Federal Reserve’s decision in September to curb rising repo rates by flooding the markets with cash.

“The relationship between the Fed’s balance sheet size, which is now around 11% larger than at the end of September, and the performance of US risk assets is scary,” he said, noting that the balance sheet had just passed a three-month period peaking at 4.18 Trillion dollars.

BofA Global Research analysts found that global market capitalization had risen by $ 13 trillion since the lows in September, and the S&P was only 5% from the biggest bull market in history.

“We remain irrationally bullish until the top positioning and liquidity lead to an increase in bond yields and a 4-8% stock correction,” said a note.

The Fed’s push to buy government bonds held bond prices, even though stock prices rose and economic data remained healthy. Yields on two-year debt correspond to the overnight rate of 1.56%, compared to 2.62% in the previous year.

The mostly solid US data has supported the dollar, especially against the Safe Harbor yen. The dollar stood at ¥ 110.18 today after hitting an eight-month high of 110.28 last week.

The euro remained at $ 1.1093, while the British pound remained idle at $ 1.3000 after bad UK economic news sparked speculation about a rate cut.

Against a currency basket, the dollar strengthened from the recent low of 96.355 to 97.624.

Spot gold was $ 1,557.75 an ounce after hitting a seven-year high of $ 1,610.90 this month at the height of tensions between Iran and the United States.

Concerns about a drop in supply from Libya caused oil prices to rise.

Brent crude futures rose 79 cents to $ 65.71 a barrel, while US crude oil prices rose 67 cents to $ 59.21. – Reuters

