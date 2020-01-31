Asia stocks struggle for stabilization after week of punishment | money

The Japanese Nikkei rose 0.9 percent, but also lost 2.7 percent this week. – Reuters picture

SYDNEY, January 31 – Asian equity markets asked for redress at the end of a week of punishment as investors hoped the coronavirus could be contained, although headlines reported more cases and deaths.

The mood boomed in time as Amazon’s sales exceeded expectations and the stock rose 11 percent in hours and had a market value of over $ 100 billion.

MSCI’s broadest Asia Pacific non-Japanese equity index rose 0.1 percent, but was still 4.1 percent below the previous week’s level. His 2.3 percent dive yesterday was the sharpest one-day loss in six months.

The Japanese Nikkei rose 0.9 percent, but also lost 2.7 percent this week. The E-Mini futures for the S & P 500 remained stable after they recovered late yesterday and ended up hitting 0.5 percent.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a worldwide emergency because people infected with the virus have spread to 18 countries.

WHO’s Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the main concern is that the virus could spread to countries with weaker health systems.

However, investors declined to comment that Beijing’s drastic steps would “reverse the tide” and contain the outbreak.

“Some short films that were treated after the director approved WHO’s approval of China’s aggressive containment efforts,” said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiCorp.

“At the moment, the market’s risk lights have shifted from flickering to red to an even amber hue, which could put more risk back into play.”

Wall Street quickly recouped its losses and closed higher, according to WHO comments.

The Dow rose 0.43 percent, the S & P 500 0.31 percent and the Nasdaq 0.26 percent. NASDAQ futures rose 1.3 percent following Amazon’s results.

News of the virus continued to be grim as the Chinese province of Hubei said the number of deaths from the disease had increased by 42 to 204 at the end of January 30.

More and more airlines were throttling flights to and from China, and companies temporarily stopped operating, while Italy was the last country to confirm cases of the virus.

A reading of Chinese manufacturing for January is scheduled for today and could show the early impact on activity, although the timing of the New Year holidays complicates the picture.

Bonds in demand

The bad news made safe-haven bond yields good. Yields on 10-year US Treasury bills have dropped 9 basis points so far this week, approaching a four-month low.

The yield curve between three-month and ten-year notes had also reversed twice this week, a bearish economic signal.

In terms of currencies, the star was a pound that jumped after the Bank of England yesterday confused market expectations with a rate cut.

The pound was last trading at USD 1.3089 (RM 5.3479). This is a surprisingly stable performance as Britain officially leaves the European Union on that day.

The dollar flipped overnight when data showed that the U.S. economy was growing at the slowest pace in three years in 2019 and personal consumption was down sharply.

The yen was trading earlier today at $ 108.92 and the euro at $ 1.1030. The dollar remained at 97.864 against a basket of currencies.

The dollar has performed significantly better against emerging market currencies as investors avoided risk.

Spot gold rose 0.2 percent over the course of the week to $ 1,574.53 an ounce, but was unable to make a good offer for a safe haven as a number of other commodities, from copper to iron ore, had been hit by concerns about Chinese demand ,

Oil was another victim, reaching its lowest level in three months when the global spread of corona virus threatened to curb demand for fuel.

Through some short coverings earlier today, US crude recovered 75 cents to $ 52.89 a barrel. – Reuters

