Asian Americans use social media to mobilize against the attacks

Kyle Navarro knelt down to unlock his bike when he noticed an older white man staring at him. Navarro, who is Filipino, tried to ignore him, but that soon became impossible.

The man walked in, looked back and called Navarro a racial slur. It “spits in my direction, and keeps walking,” Navarro said.

Navarro, a school nurse in San Francisco, has previously been concerned about racism related to the coronavirus, which has emerged in China and has Asian people facing unfounded blame and attacks as it’s spread worldwide. Now he was outraged.

“My first instinct was to cry back to him in anger. Navarro said, but after taking a breath, I realized that this would put me in danger.

Instead, he took to Twitter last week to turn the ugly moment into an opportunity for a conversation about racism, creating lots of sympathetic comments.

Asian Americans are using social media to organize and fight racial attacks during the pandemic, which the FBI predicts will increase as infections grow. A string of race-ins run-ins in the past two weeks have been giving rise to hashtags – #WashTheHate, #RacismIsAVirus, # IAmNotCOVID19 – and online forums reporting incidents. Critics say President Donald Trump has made things worse by calling COVID-19 “the Chinese virus.”

For a group with a history of being Asian – from Japanese Americans caught during World War II to a Chinese-American man killed by angry autocrats over Japanese competition in the ’80s – there is an urgency to drown out both prejudice and Wave

To that end, the California-based Chinese Group for Affirmative Action and Asian-Pacific Planning and Policy Council set up a hate report center last month. The New York Attorney General also launched a hotline.

“We kind of just knew from this story was going to snowball,” said Cynthia Choi, executive co-director of Chinese for Affirmative Action. “With the rising stress and anxiety, we knew we would see an increase in hate incidents.”

The center has recorded more than 1,000 reports throughout the United States, from spitting to throwing bottles at vehicles. An FBI report distributed to local police predicting the attacks will be vague and pointed to the stabbing of an Asian American man and his two children at a Sam’s Club in Texas last month, ABC News reported. According to the report, the 19-year-old suspect said he was thought to have “infected people.” The victims were recovered.

Amidst the explosive climate, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang draws backlash to encourage Asian-American peers to show more “American-hardness.” In a Washington Post Wednesday edition, he called on them to avoid confrontations and to perform acts of goodwill such as volunteering and helping neighbors.

“Being the ‘good Asian’ has not fared well for Asian Americans,” Choi said. “We don’t have to prove our worth and that we belong, that we are exceptional. And we certainly don’t have to believe that this is something that we should ignore.”

Yang’s spokesman declined to comment.

Meanwhile, Trump walked back on calling the Chinese virus COVID-19, saying in a media briefing and on Twitter last week that Asian Americans should not be blamed “in any way, shape or form.”

Democrats in the U.S. Senate and House worry the damage has been done and have introduced resolutions to condemn anti-Asian racism.

“His followers continue to double-down on this theme,” U.S. Rep. Judy Chu of California, president of the Asian Pacific American Caucus Congress.

Some of the reports received by advocacy groups describe harassment that appears to be for Trump’s parrot, Choi said.

A White House spokesman declined to comment and referred to Trump’s remarks in the March 23 briefing.

The president’s words drew some Asian Americans in the entertainment and fashion of the #WashTheHate social media campaign last month. Celia Au, star of the Netflix show “Killer Wu,” and others posted videos showing them washing their hands and talking about the effect of racism.

“It comes from the top down at the end of the day,” Au said. “Our top leader is not doing the job, so it’s time for us to step up.”

People turning against Asian Americans in a time of uncertainty and sputtering economics echoed the climate in 1982, when Vincent Chin died in Detroit as set-off autoworkers blamed a recession on Japanese competition.

“At the time, I knew I was to look out and be careful – who I was around, how to look at me,” said Helen Zia, an American Chinese author and journalist in Oakland, California, who was living in Detroit at the time. . “I think we’re at this stage right now.”

Two white entrepreneurs beat Chin to death with a stick outside a strip club during his singles simply because they thought he was Japanese. The 27-year-old attacker was convicted of manslaughter and had just three years of probation.

Zia said he and others contacted advocacy groups, churches and Chinese language media about protesting the sentence. They relied solely on mail and telephone, found allies in the NAACP and the Anti-Defamation League and launched protests nationwide.

“It was a watershed moment,” Zia said. “We drowned, and we had to organize to change what we saw happening around us.”

Thanks to social media, the younger generation of Asian Americans and the Pacific Islands are talking during what could be another foundational moment. Choi hopes that they will rally non-Asians to see the wave of racist attacks in the COVID-19 era as their problem, too. Groups like the NAACP and the Council on US-Islamic Relations have condemned anti-Asian rhetoric.

With escalating attacks, Zia can’t help but fear the pandemic could result in another tragedy such as Chin’s death.

“The level of anger … it’s already here,” Zia said. “For Asian Americans, there’s the virus of COVID-19 and there’s the virus of hate. The virus of hate is also going to get worse.”