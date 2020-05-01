Asian Billion Star Kate Dillon Makes It Better in Hollywood for Non-Binary Actors

“If we separate people from the color of their eyes, of course the color of their skin, the commotion will be quite fast and clear.”

One rarely gets the chance to truly be a living history. Asian billionaire star Kate Dillon, who plays Taylor, the non-binary main character in the TV series, is well aware of its effects. “I always bring my activism or identity to work,” Dillon said of the way they approached Taylor. The Showtime series, which returns for the fifth season on May 3, has given Dillon a platform to become agents of change for non-binary people who are strange and gender. They used their platform to start a dialogue with the Academy of Television Arts & Science to promote unlimited acting categories. “Actually, it’s discriminatory to separate people based on their identity or the sex assigned at birth. If we separate people by their hair color, eye color, skin color, the commotion will be fast and clear enough.” . “While they are lobbying for change, Dillon is just happy to be working on an event that they are also fans of.” This is very interesting and very demeaning too. “

What can we expect from this Billion season?

One of the things I really like about this show is the way it directly reflects the world at large. Taylor really has to answer some existential questions this season.

Do you think your character impacts diversity in the masculine hedge fund industry?

This might be surprising, but I don’t really follow the world of hedge funds. I don’t know much apart from the few messages I receive from people who say, “I feel a little more comfortable being more open about my identity at work.” It is an incredible silver lining of [my] character.

Is it ever intimidating to work with impressive guest stars like Mary Louise-Parker, John Malkovich and now Julianna Margulies?

Not in a way that makes me hold back or in a way that frightens me, but intimidates in a way that truly inspires me to rise to the challenge. Working with someone like John Malcovich, I am a better actor for working with him, and I am a better actor for working with everyone in the Billions, from the main cast to all our guest stars.

You advocate for genderless consideration for Emmys. Do you think the awards show will have a non-gender acting category?

The possibility is definitely there. How long, I do not know. I am happy to continue tearing up the Band-Aid and having a conversation with whoever is responsible.

Has working with Billions made you better off with money?

I don’t live paycheck to paycheck now, which is something I did for 17 years while working in the service industry. So in that case, it makes me better with money so I can buy things like socks. I still try to live as simple as possible. Who knows how long it will last?