[asian-crew-squash-tournament-postponed-owing-to-covid-19]

Travelers putting on masks cross a road outdoors a searching mall in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March three — The Asian Workforce Squash Championships 2020 scheduled to be held from March 25 to 29 has been set off in watch of the significant impression of Covid-19 and it is anticipated to be held in July.

The Squash Racquets Affiliation of Malaysia (SRAM) coaching director, Important ® S. Maniam claimed several international locations this sort of as India and Qatar as nicely as numerous referees from Hong Kong and Macau experienced withdrawn from the tournament.

“We unanimously agreed to postpone the championship just after our discussion with the tournament administration staff.

“We are seeking at alternate dates in June and July, but we have not finalised the certain dates as we ourselves do not know the scenario,” he explained to Bernama.

Aside from that, he said SRAM is also monitoring the enhancement abroad particularly the nations afflicted by Covid-19.

He said pursuing that the affiliation also determined not to send out gamers to the Asian Youth Championships in Qingdao, China on June 29 to July four.

Anxieties of Covid-19 infection also noticed quite a few major sporting functions which includes Formulation one Chinese Grand Prix in April postponed.

The most up-to-date function to be cancelled is the Qatar MotorGP scheduled for this weekend. — Bernama