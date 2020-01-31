Asian currencies are faltering as the WHO is confident of responding to virus money

The yen was stable at $ 109.00 a dollar and the greenback was stable at $ 1.1030 per euro in morning trade. – Reuters picture

SINGAPORE, June 30 / PRNewswire / – Asian currencies today have recorded their downward trend as the World Health Organization (WHO) trusts China’s response to a new virus and optimistic data from the world’s second largest economy.

The WHO said last night that the outbreak was a global emergency, but China’s response so far would “reverse” the spread of the virus.

Along with official data showing that Chinese services’ activity has increased this month, this was enough to halt the sale of investors waiting for more information about the virus to assess likely human and economic costs.

The death toll in China is now 213 and the number of cases 9,692 – compared to 7,711 a day ago.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars, which went under in the rising death news, rebounded after service data to remain stable. The Chinese yuan moved little at $ 6.9793.

Antipodian currencies have been badly hit in recent weeks as investors take advantage of the assets exposed to the virus in China.

The Aussie is 4.1 percent weaker this month and, unless the sell-off reverses, should be the worst month since May 2016.

“Aussie and Kiwi are what I call the whipping boys, if you will, because they are concerned about the spread of the virus and its potential global economic impact,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.

Around 60 million people in the epicenter of the outbreak in Hubei Province live in virtual captivity. Several global airlines have stopped flying to mainland China, and economists are cutting their forecasts for Chinese growth.

The yen and the dollar benefited from the flight to safety.

The yen was stable at $ 109.00 a dollar and the greenback was stable at $ 1.1030 (RM 4.5093) per euro in morning trade.

The yen has risen 3.2 percent against the Australian dollar in the past 10 days since concerns about the virus unsettled markets. The yen gained almost 4 percent against the Korean won.

In Thailand, which is heavily exposed to Chinese tourism, the baht, which has resisted jawbones for months and central bank easing measures, lost 4 percent during the month.

“The problem for the markets is the inability to take price risks as there is no certainty about this,” said Chris Weston, Head of Research at Melbourne Brokerage Pepperstone.

“We will likely hear a much clearer definition of how it is contained somewhere between February 3rd and 8th.”

Regardless, the relief the Bank of England exercised at constant interest rates made the British pound rise 0.7 percent to a weekly high. The UK market watcher is investigating the move, however, since it started just before the bank's announcement.

