Asian equities higher despite growing impact of China virus – Boston Herald

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

BANGKOK (AP) – Asian stocks were generally higher on Thursday as health authorities around the world moved to monitor and control a deadly virus outbreak in China and prevent it from spreading worldwide.

China and other countries have stepped up screening for fever in airplanes and airports in measures that seemed to reassure investors. The central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus is concentrated, has closed its train station and airport on Thursday to prevent people from entering or leaving the city.

The Japanese Nikkei 225 index rose by 0.7% to 24,031.35, while the South African Kospi rose by 1.2% to 2,267.25. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng jumped 1.3% to 28,341.04. The S&P ASX / 200 from Australia achieved 0.9% to 7,132.70. Shares fell in India, Jakarta and Malaysia but rose in Taiwan and Singapore.

Japan reported on Thursday that its trade balance in 2019 was negative for a second year in a row, such as China-US. trade tensions and friction with neighboring South Korea have curtailed exports.

At night, technology companies brought equities flat to Wall Street, erasing early profits. But that was an improvement last Tuesday, when investors dumped shares for fear that the outbreak might spread, damaging tourism and ultimately economic growth and corporate profits.

The corona virus has been confirmed in five countries including China, the US, Thailand, Japan and South Korea. So far, China has confirmed that more than 500 people have fallen ill and 17 have died from the disease, which can cause pneumonia and other serious respiratory symptoms.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.1% to 3,321.75 after rising no less than 0.5% earlier in the day. The industrial average of Dow Jones reversed an early profit, with less than 0.1% lower to 29,186.27.

The Nasdaq composite increased by 0.1% to 9,383.77, while the Russell 2000 index of smaller company shares fell 0.1% to 1,684.46.

Bond prices fell. The 10-year Treasury revenue fell from 1.77% at the end of Wednesday to 1.75%.

A committee from the World Health Organization would meet on Thursday for the second day, as it decides whether the outbreak will become a global health emergency.

“As far as the market is concerned, the current response remains mild and perhaps rightly so given the difficulty of estimating the impact of an evolving syndrome,” Jingyi Pan of IG said in a comment. By postponing a decision as to whether the virus is a global health emergency, the WHO has helped relieve some of the fears that the crisis is escalating, she said.

Although only about 10% of S&P 500 companies have reported their results for the last three months of 2019, early indications are encouraging. Of the companies that reported results, 78.4% are better than analysts’ earnings forecasts, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Those predictions were certainly low, with analysts saying that S&P 500’s profit fell for the fourth time in a row last quarter, according to FactSet.

Traders are also offering shares in home builders on Wednesday after new data showing that US home sales have increased by 3.6% last month. The National Association of Realtors said that sales of previously inhabited homes in December rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.54 million.

For the whole of 2019, 5.34 million houses were sold – corresponding to the level of 2018. High mortgage interest rates had a negative impact on sales in the first half of last year, while lower rates stimulated purchases in the second half. Hovnanian Enterprises led the home builder rally with 2.5%.

Investors continued to increase Tesla shares. The manufacturer of electric vehicles and solar panels increased by 4.1% and reached a market capitalization of $ 100 billion for the first time. That market capitalization could turn into a super-paid day for CEO Elon Musk, giving him a stock option package worth nearly $ 400 million.

Crude Oil Benchmark dropped 93 cents to $ 55.81 per barrel in e-commerce on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $ 1.64 to settle $ 56.74 a barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, gave 88 cents to $ 62.33 per barrel. It moved $ 1.38 to close $ 63.21 a barrel overnight.

Gold rose $ 1.20 to $ 1,557.90 per ounce, silver lost 5 cents to $ 17.78 per ounce, and copper fell 3 cents to $ 2.77 per pound.

The dollar rose to 109.62 Japanese yen from 109.83 yen on Wednesday. The euro weakened from $ 1,197 to $ 1,11086.

___

AP Business writers Alex Veiga and Damian J. Troise have contributed.