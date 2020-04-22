Asian pivots toward plants for protein while coronavirus provokes fear of meat safety

HONG KONG – Demand for plant-based protein foods is declining in Asia, suppliers said, as suspicion of possible links between wild meat and the new coronavirus is driving some consumers , especially in Hong Kong and mainland China, to rethink diets.

Although a small business compared to Asia’s giant meat supply, vegetarian alternatives to meat, dairy and seafood are gaining traction from people like Hong Kong-based fitness trainer Mike Lee.

“Because of the coronavirus, people are starting to pay attention to their diet and health,” said Lee, 40, who serves burritos in his kitchen using a plant-based pork alternative. “People today are more afraid of getting sick.”

Even before the advent of coronavirus, consulting with Euromonitor last year predicted the Chinese market to be ‘meat-free’, with plant-based products intended to replace meat, worth almost $ 12 billion through by 2023, from just under $ 10 billion in 2018.

That has attracted interest from top US players such as Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, with Starbucks Corp chain and Yum China fast food chain announcing plans this week to engage in action. there are plant-based promotions.

“It’s strong and unfortunately we have a massive outbreak, devastating everyone and everywhere, making this a huge catalyst,” said David Yeung, founder of Green-based Green Monday, which supplies products from Beyond Meat to all over Asia. Global pandemic deaths now top 170,000, with more than 4,600 reported deaths in mainland China.

Amid restaurant closures, social travel restrictions and an increasing number of people cooking more at home, online food purchases have advanced in many Asian markets: Distributors say Plant-based commodities, mostly competitively priced compared to animal products, have proved no exception. Many parts of Asia have long used non-meat ingredients such as tofu to create food-like experiences.

‘OMNIPORK’, CAN BEAN EGGS

China remains the world’s largest consumer of meat, with a retail value of about $ 170 billion annually, according to Euromonitor. At that scale, meat will be dwarf alternative products for many years to come.

But Yeung said of Green Monday that his company’s online sales have more than doubled in the past two months, citing the impact of the coronavirus: Among the most popular purchases is a pork replacement called Omnipork, used in dumplings, noodles and rice, while the Beyond burger, chicken-based nuggets and non-dairy milks also went well, he said.

JUST, a San Francisco-based company that produces egg products from beans alone, says its sales on Chinese ecommerce platforms JD.com and JUST Egg’s Tmall have jumped 30% since the outbreak. coronavirus.

At Impossible Foods, Nick Halla, senior vice president for international, said China’s demand for meat choices is growing rapidly and the country is their most important target globally.

Impossible Foods is working through a regulatory process to enter mainland China but ruled out the replacement beef product to 40,000 consumers in November last year at a trade show in Shanghai.

Meanwhile Yum China’s KFC chain restaurant will sell fried chicken based in China in three outlets in a promotion between April 28 and 30. The nuggets will be provided by agribusiness giant Cargill Ltd.

And Starbucks said on Monday that it will be releasing a new plant-based lunch menu in China this week, launching Beyond Meat products. The world’s largest coffee chain has reopened most of its stores in China.

BEST CHILDREN?

Online food group Deliveroo, which delivers meals along with Impossible burgers around Hong Kong, said the first-quarter growth in vegan food orders in the city coincided with a doubling of order another meal compared to the year before.

On the mainland, China’s Zhenmeat – sometimes referred to by the state media as the country’s answer to Beyond Meat – is betting on selling sales when restaurants resumed normal business throughout the country.

Vince Lu, chief executive and founder, said the company plans to expand Shanghai and Shenzhen from Beijing, where it currently sells beef replacement products at 50 restaurants.

“After the coronavirus, the Chinese were more aware of not eating wild animals and eating the right source of protein,” Lu said.

In his kitchen in Hong Kong, fitness trainer Lee said the coronavirus had brought a huge change in life to the city, including dining habits.

“One year ago, when we were sick, whether it was cold, flu or fever, we still went out with friends and ate hotpot with no problem at all,” he said. “But now if you have a mild sore throat, when you cough a little, the people next to you will jump ten meters away from you.”

(Reporting by Farah Master; Additional reporting by Joyce Zhou; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)