[Asian resources find a sheltered shore in U.S. property]



FILE Image: U.S. 1 hundred dollar notes are observed in this photo illustration taken in Seoul February 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Received

February 21, 2020

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian shares were below h2o on Friday as fears around the creeping unfold of the coronavirus sent resources fleeing to the sheltered shores of U.S. belongings, lifting the greenback to 3-calendar year highs.

Adding to the pressure was the imminent release of flash producing surveys for a selection of nations. Japan’s index dropped to 47.6 in February, from 48.8, marking the steepest contraction in 7 many years.

Even Wall Road turned soggy late on Thursday on information of elevated infections in Beijing and abroad. South Korea claimed 52 new confirmed situations on Friday.

Corporate earnings are significantly beneath danger as U.S. suppliers, like numerous other individuals, scramble for option sources as China’s source chains seize up.

The Intercontinental Air Transportation Affiliation (IATA) estimated losses for Asian airlines alone could volume to pretty much $28 billion this yr, with most of that in China.

“COVID-19 anxiety has risen to a new degree amid considerations of virus outbreaks in Beijing and exterior of China,” mentioned Rodrigo Catril, a senior Forex strategist at NAB.

“U.S. and EU fairness markets have been sold throughout the board with core world yields benefiting from protected-haven flows,” he additional. “Asian currencies have suffered sharp falls, which include the yen as economic downturn fears trump the typical safe-haven need.”

All of which designed gold glow as a harmless harbor. The yellow steel was past at $1,624.94 , possessing extra 2.6% for the week so far to 7-yr highs.

Equities lagged badly, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside the house Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> off .six% on Friday in nervous trade.

South Korea <.KS11> slid one.two% as the virus unfold in the state, even though Japan’s Nikkei <.N225> went flat even as a plunge in the yen promised to support exporters.

Shanghai blue chips <.CSI300> had been keeping their nerve many thanks to the assure of much more policy stimulus at dwelling. But both of those E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 and EUROSTOXX 50 slipped .three%.

The Dow <.DJI> experienced lost .44% on Thursday, when the S&P 500 <.SPX> shed .38% and the Nasdaq <.IXIC> .67%.

Shopping for BONDS

Sovereign bonds benefited from the mounting hazard aversion, with yields on 30-calendar year U.S. Treasuries slipping down below the psychologically crucial two% degree to the cheapest due to the fact September 2019.

Yields on 10-yr notes had been down nine basis details for the 7 days at one.498%, lows final viewed in September.

“The U.S. 10-12 months has rallied far more than all the other liquid G5 bond current market choices,” stated Alan Ruskin, international head of G10 Fx system at Deutsche Bank.

“Treasuries appeal to overseas bond inflows since of their greater yields, and mainly because bigger yields leave additional scope for yields to decline.”

These flows were being a boon to the U.S. greenback, boosting it to multi-thirty day period peaks from a raft of rivals this week.

The most impressive gains arrived on the Japanese yen as a operate of dire domestic information stirred converse of recession there and ended months of stalemate in the sector.

The greenback was very last lording it at 112.02 yen and set for its finest week due to the fact September 2017 with a increase of 2%. A different casualty of its close trade ties with China was the Australian dollar, which plumbed 11-decades lows .

The euro fared minor improved at $1.0790 , acquiring reached depths not witnessed given that April 2017.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar strike a 3-calendar year prime at 99.910 <.DXY> possessing climbed .8% for the 7 days so much.

Analysts at RBC Cash Markets pointed out the dollar’s outperformance had brought it shut to breaching a host of main chart barriers, which could supercharge its rally.

“This has authorized the DXY to approach the 100.00 threshold – with a important resistance hurdle at 100.30 now within sight,” they wrote in a be aware. The identical went for the Chinese yuan .

“USD/CNH is now poised to pierce resistance at seven.0559 immediately after the USD hit new cycle highs in opposition to other EM currencies.”

Oil selling prices light a minimal on Friday, but had been however up more than 3% for the 7 days.

U.S. crude dipped 32 cents to $53.56 a barrel, when Brent crude futures eased 37 cents to $58.94.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole Modifying by Christopher Cushing and Richard Pullin)