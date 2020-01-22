Asian stocks are rebounding, while investors welcome the reaction to the China virus

An investor looks at computer screens that display stock market information from a brokerage firm in Shanghai on May 6, 2019. – Reuters picture

SINGAPORE, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Asian equity markets rebounded today as China’s response to a virus outbreak destroyed some fears of a global pandemic, although Shanghai stock initially slipped on concerns over a decline in domestic demand and tourism.

Concerns about the contagion, especially as millions travel to the New Year celebrations, have displaced the record highs.

The outbreak sparked memories of the epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) between 2002 and 2003, an outbreak of the coronavirus that killed nearly 800 people and hurt travel around the world.

But this time, China’s reaction and openness – unlike the initial cover-up of the SARS outbreak – has helped reassure investors who are concerned about the potential global impact.

China’s National Health Commission announced today that there have been 440 cases of the new virus, with nine deaths reported to date. Measures to minimize public gatherings have now been taken in the worst affected regions.

The Shanghai Composite Index recovered from an early decline of 1.4% and rose 0.01%.

Markets in other countries grew, while safe assets such as gold, bonds and the Japanese yen delivered some of yesterday’s gains.

The MSCI Asia Pacific non-Japan equities rose 0.71%, nearly halving yesterday’s decline.

The Japanese Nikkei, the South Korean Kospi Index and the Hong Kong Hang Seng all rose by more than half a percentage point.

The Australian S & P / ASX 200 shrugged to reach a new record high. The E-Mini S & P 500 futures increased by 0.5% and the EUROSTOXX 50 futures by 0.4%.

“This is not about eliminating or suffocating the virus in any way,” said Kay Van-Petersen, global macro strategist at Saxo Capital Markets.

“However, no major outbreaks were reported, and the reactions from the Chinese authorities were very, very positive. 1.4 billion people live in China. This is not the first time that they are tackling a bug that is out of control. “

The outbreak has reached its origin in Wuhan, China, the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

Cases have been confirmed in 13 Chinese provinces.

The World Health Organization (WHO) will meet later today to see if the outbreak is an international emergency.

SARS Flashback

Airlines, other travel-heavy stocks, and retailers prone to changes in consumer sentiment, along with the Chinese yuan, have borne the brunt of the sale in the past two days.

The MSCI aerospace industry index saw its largest daily decline in more than three months yesterday, and industry stocks were still falling today.

“Although the details of the corona virus are sparse, we believe that the SARS period could provide some clues as to how the markets could develop,” said DBS Bank analysts in Singapore.

“The trends are clear: Yields and stock prices fell in the first months of the SARS outbreak and then recovered.”

So far, the yield on ten-year US government bonds has stabilized after yesterday’s decline and is somewhat firmer at 1.7883%.

Spot gold also returned some gains to trade 0.3% weaker at $ 1,553.22 an ounce.

In terms of currencies, the safe haven yen eased slightly from its one-week high overnight, although the yuan eased slightly to $ 6.8997 per dollar in the onshore market.

Oil prices also fell again as traders assumed that a well-supplied world market could compensate for disruptions that reduced Libyan crude oil production to a minimum.

Brent crude fell 0.31% to $ 64.39 a barrel and US oil fell 0.43% to $ 58.13 a barrel. – Reuters