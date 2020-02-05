Asian stocks are rising, making hopes for a revival in China diminish

A man looks at a blackboard showing stock prices in front of a broker in Tokyo, Japan, January 6, 2020. – Reuters pic

TOKYO, October 6 / PRNewswire / – Asian stocks rebounded today in the hope that additional Chinese stimulus could reduce the economic impact of a corona virus outbreak. However, the risks remain as the disease spreads and the death toll rises to around 500.

MSCI’s broadest Asia Pacific non-Japan equity index rose 0.3 percent. Australian stocks rose 0.58 percent, while the Japanese Nikkei stock index rose 1.19 percent.

The safe haven yen and the Swiss franc lost against the dollar, while the yuan held gains in offshore trading, which was a tentative sign of an improvement in risk appetite as investors monitor the effects of the virus.

However, oil prices remained weak amid concerns over the long-term impact on demand for energy and other raw materials, despite hopes of further cuts in production by Opec and its allies.

China and other countries have imposed travel restrictions to try to contain a new virus that hit central China’s Wuhan city late last year and has wiped out production and tourism disruptions in the world’s second largest economy.

Many investors argue that the slowdown will be temporary and that Chinese policy moves are encouraging about growth prospects. So far, however, health authorities have not found a way to stop the virus from spreading both inside and outside of China.

“We will have a strong day in Asia, but it remains to be seen whether this reverses a downward trend,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

“Oil investors are still pessimistic about slumps in demand, but equity investors, especially overseas, are dampening the impact of the virus.”

US equity futures in Asia fell 0.18 percent today. The S&P 500 rose 1.5 percent yesterday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq soared to a record high.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is likely to cut its key lending rate – the key lending rate – on February 20, and cut banks’ reserve ratios in the coming weeks, political sources told Reuters.

The PBOC has already pumped hundreds of billions of dollars into the financial system this week. This helped stabilize Chinese stocks yesterday after Chinese markets lost around $ 700 billion in market capitalization on Monday after a long holiday.

The virus has claimed nearly 500 lives. Japan’s health minister said today that 10 people on a cruise ship in Yokohama port have tested positive for the new virus.

The foreign exchange market saw the yen close at its lowest level in almost a week at $ 109.46 a dollar. The Swiss franc remained stable at 0.9635 against the US dollar after falling 0.3 percent yesterday.

On the offshore market, the yuan was quoted at $ 6.9898 after rising for the first time in five trading sessions yesterday.

Benchmark yields for 10-year Treasury bills in Asia rose to 1.6043 percent.

US crude oil rose 0.12 percent to $ 49.67 a barrel in Asia, but remained below the psychologically important $ 50 a barrel mark.

US oil futures have lost 14.8 percent since China confirmed on January 21 that human-to-human infection of the previously unknown virus is possible, which has been doomed to failure in increasing numbers and deaths in global markets. – Reuters

