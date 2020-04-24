Asian stocks decline mostly after negative reports of clinical trials of the highly observed Coronavirus drug

Asia Pacific inventories declined mostly on Friday after reporting that a well-followed experimental drug did not help coronavirus patients in a clinical study.

Meanwhile, as Congress called for more help for small businesses and hospitals, the latest unemployment claims from the United States touched 4.4 million, bringing the total dismissed from work in the past five weeks to 26 million. The United States has the highest number of cases, with over 856,000 and deaths, with over 47,000.

Gilead Sciences, the company that develops the remdesivir drug, contested the leaked report on the sad results of the trial. More comprehensive data will soon be released which analysts expect to be clearer. But nighttime exacerbation has focused investor attention on the lack of a vaccine or effective treatment for respiratory disorder that has killed nearly 190,000 people worldwide.

“The optimism around a turnaround in the healthcare sector has allowed investors to examine some of the most horrible economic footprints by taking a more timely view of the virus,” said Stephen Innes, AxiCorp’s chief global strategist.

“… there’s a lot of hope for a cure, and with the optimism around remdesivir as viewed from above in the healthcare section, it’s a bit of a hit for the market at the end of the weeks,” he continued. “And considering that it was Friday that traders tended to be more at risk than in the past few weeks, today it could be a little difficult to make hay as nobody likes being greeted with sour cream in their coffee Friday morning. ”

The Hang Seng index declined 0.4 percent from 10:10 local time, led by real estate stocks.

In the meantime, two Chinese high-altitude online medical platforms will be closely followed by investors: Ali Health slipped in early trading while Ping An Good Doctor gained.

Investors are watching earnings for signs of what companies plan to do in the future to try to reduce the consequences of the virus this week. Profit notices continue to flow from listed companies. (For in-depth coverage of the Hong Kong and China markets, visit the Stock Exchange Blog.)

Ping An shares plummeted following the collapse of the Chinese insurer’s first quarter net profit.

The Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.5 percent.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, Japanese Nikkei 225 declined 1%.

While the virus drives the sentiment, the governments of the capital Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures of Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa have asked companies to add vacation days to the annual Golden Week leave to turn it into a 12-day break that would start not just Saturday in an attempt to reduce the number of commuters as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Japan will also decide whether to prolong the country’s state of emergency during the Golden Week holidays, according to local media reports.

South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.8 percent. The heavy tech Kosdaq slid 0.2 percent. The South Korean economy declined 1.4 percent in the three months to March of the previous quarter, according to new data this week.

In Australia, the S&P / ASX200 increased 0.4 percent. The country will close its international borders for at least 3-4 months to curb the spread of coronavirus.

New Zealand’s S&P / NZX50 slid 0.1 percent.

The Singapore Straits Times Index fell 1.4 percent. The country has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia and has extended its partial blockade to June 1.

