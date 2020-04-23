Asian stocks rise as oil prices rise along with hope for world battle to defeat coronavirus

Asia Pacific equities posted modest gains on Thursday, receiving a boost from overnight progress in US benchmarks and new hopes that the battle against coronavirus is paying off.

But commercial sentiment remains cautious, with over 182,000 people dead from the virus and much of the globe now in a locked state and finding out how to get back safely to a world that will have changed enormously. The IMF claims that the virus pushed the global economy into the worst recession after the Great Depression.

New data from South Korea showed that the country’s first quarter GDP contracted the worst after the big recession of 2008, down 1.4 percent. In addition, data from Australia’s flash factories indicate a sharp contraction in April, as the country struggles with the worst recession in the past thirty years.

Meanwhile, oil prices have increased while tensions between the United States and Iran have increased and US crude production has decreased. Oil continues to think about epic West Texas futures dips into negative territory this week. Coronavirus has severely weakened oil demand, as traffic from cars to planes has decreased.

On the positive side, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he expected most of the world’s largest economy to reopen by the end of August.

“With countries all over the world starting to relax their stay at home – some more than others – but getting back to where we were before the virus closed everything is not just a matter of telling everyone to go back to work,” he said. said Stephen Innes, chief global strategist at AxiCorp.

“It is a question of inducing them to reactivate demand in the face of potential secondary spreaders. Without reliable treatment or treatment, the road to recovery could be longer and more arduous than previously thought, based on the Chinese model,” he said. he said, referring to Chinese factories that are backing up but not yet retail demand.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.5 percent at 10:10 am, with real estate stocks the main sector. Of the 50 constituent members of the Hang Seng, 47 showed earnings.

The Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.2 percent.

Elsewhere in the Asia Pacific region, South Korea’s Kospi rose 1%, increasing gains by 0.9% on Wednesday. Kosdaq, a strong technology sector, rose 1.2%, after rising 1% the day before. The 1.4% contraction of the South Korean economy in the three months to March of the previous quarter was slightly better than the 1.5% contraction expected by economists.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.1 percent after falling 0.7 percent on Wednesday.

In Australia, the S&P / ASX200 increased by 0.8 percent. The latest flash data from the Commonwealth Bank Purchasing Manager (PMI) index indicated a much stronger contraction than the Australian private sector in April. The country’s PMI is now only 22.4, down 17 points from the March figure.

New Zealand’s S&P / NZX50 gained 1% after retreating 1.1% on Wednesday.

The Singapore Straits Times Index rose 0.4 percent, based on yesterday’s 0.1 percent gain.

The country has reported most coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia and extended its partial blockade to June 1 and closed more jobs.

