[asian-tour-winner-ben-leong-sees-fellow-pro-golfer-danny-chia-as-a-job-model]

Ben Leong in a observe session in advance of the match. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, March four — Whilst most golfers would say they look up to stars of the US PGA Tour like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Bruce Koepka, Malaysian pro Ben Leong sees countryman Danny Chia as one particular of his job products.

“There’s a number of that I seem up to, for example is our brother, Danny. He arrived from these a humble starting to exactly where he is now, it’s definitely motivating,” Leong mentioned.

The Sabahan, who turned professional in 2006, has had many wins under his belt including the Selangor Masters in 2008 underneath the Asian Tour and is getting part in this weekend’s Bandar Malaysia Open 2020 (BMO 2020).

Chia, on the other hand, has experienced an illustrious occupation in golfing.

As one of Malaysia’s leading golfers, he won the Selangor Amateur Open for three consecutive decades from 1993 right up until 1995 and this stays an unbroken record.

Among the his wins was the 2002 Taiwan Open up (he was the first Malaysian to gain it).

Leong extra that for him a great game of golfing was a mix of every little thing.

“It’s a tiny little bit of below, a little bit of that. You just cannot just say that it’s all brain, you nevertheless have to have your technique, you continue to want a small luck, a tiny little bit of talent,” he stated.

Becoming one of the best-ranking specialist golfers in Malaysia, Leong is at this time rated 526th in the Official Environment Golf Rating.

For Leong, the Kota Permai Golf course’s slick greens and bunkers are among the troubles that he would have to experience through the prestigious tournament that begins Thursday.

“It has been fantastic planning. The fairway bunkers are really deep and they are constantly in play for me so I assume trying to keep it on the brief grass is the crucial out right here this 7 days to do very well. I’ve been getting ready for it,” explained Leong.

Golfing is a mixture of almost everything for Ben Leong. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzah

Leong also expressed his joy with the return of the Malaysia Open up event soon after a four-year hiatus.

“It’s great to have Bandar Malaysia coming on board to help the Malaysian Open and the improvement of golfing in Malaysia.”

“It’s excellent to see the Malaysian Open back after four a long time. It’s truly motivating,” he reported.

BMO 2020 is going on from March five to eight at the Kota Permai Golfing and Country Club.

Malay Mail is the official media partner for BMO 2020.

A full of 156 gamers will be competing for the tournament which is composed of top rated golfing talents from the Asian Tour, Japan Golf Tour Organisation (JGTO), Malaysian Golfing Affiliation invitees and junior golfers as properly.