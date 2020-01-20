Asians decipher ‘Chinese restaurant syndrome’ entry in dictionary

A campaign on social media supported by a Japanese herbal company focuses on the persistent idea that Chinese food is full of MSG and can make you sick.

The idea in American culture is so deeply rooted that it appears in the dictionary: Merriam-Webster.com mentions ‘Chinese restaurant syndrome’ as a real disease that has existed since 1968. But much of the mythology surrounding the idea has been disproved: monosodium glutamate, also known as MSG, is found in many foods, from tomatoes to breast milk, and there is no evidence that this is related to disease.

“For me it is something else to point at other people and say,” Look, if you think racism against Asians does not exist in this country like here, “said restaurant owner Eddie Huang.” I know how white people tell us “They are cool, they are acceptable, they are not threatening. But they are weird, their food.”

Huang, chef and author from New York City (his memoirs inspired the ABC sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat”), and TV “The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai launch a social media effort with Ajinomoto, the old Japanese producer of MSG herbs. They plan to use the #RedefineCRS hashtag to challenge Merriam-Webster to rewrite the definition.

Jeannie Mai, co-presenter of TV’s ‘The Real’, can be seen in New York filming a video for a campaign in which Merriam-Webster challenges the dictionary entry of ‘Chinese restaurant syndrome’. AP

When Merriam-Webster was available for comment last week, it said it had not previously received complaints about “Chinese restaurant syndrome,” but the term would reconsider.

“Our goal is always to provide accurate information about what words mean, including information about whether a use is offensive or outdated,” editor-in-chief Emily Brewster said in a statement. “We will review this specific entry and review it based on proof of the term used.

Shifts in culture and attitudes brought the dictionary into a constant state of revision, she added.

Before they felt the effort, neither Huang nor Mai had any idea that the sentence was in the dictionary.

“The dictionary that I thought was a reputable kind of Bible that was completely checked to give us information,” said Mai, who is Vietnamese and Chinese. “The” Chinese restaurant syndrome “is really an outdated, super racist term.”

The symptoms are listed as numbness of the neck, arms and back, as well as headache, dizziness and palpitations. It affects people who eat food, but “especially Chinese food that is heavily spiced with monosodium glutamate.”

The campaign does not want to wipe out the sentence, but needs to update it.

A plate of fried tofu is served in a Chinese restaurant in New York City. MSG – monosodium glutamate, also known as MSG – is found in many foods, from tomatoes to breast milk, and there is no evidence to link this to disease. AP

“I actually think it would be interesting if they just kept it and just determined that this is an outdated, outdated thing,” Huang said. “I really think these things are important to remember and refer to.”

Huang and Mai say the campaign is not about trying to boost sales at Ajinomoto, which was founded in 1908 after a Japanese professor discovered how to isolate glutamate from a seaweed broth.

“They already sell tons of their products. They don’t really need my help to be honest,” Huang said.

So how has the myth survived for more than five decades?

It started with a letter to the New England Journal of Medicine in 1968, according to Robert Ku, author of “Dubious Gastronomy: The Cultural Politics of Asian Asian in the USA.” Dr. Ho Man Kwok, who was Chinese-American, wrote a letter speculating that some Chinese restaurants gave him numbness and other symptoms. Other readers, doctors themselves, then wrote that they experienced something similar. Some researchers claimed that MSG was the source, Ku said. The editors of the magazine decided to call it “Chinese restaurant syndrome.”

A plate of sweet and sour pork is served in a Chinese restaurant in New York City. AP

“For a long time, Chinese restaurant syndrome was considered a legitimate condition that seemed to support the medical community,” Ku said.

The New York Times tackled the debate. Chinese restaurants everywhere posted signs and menus that said “No MSG” due to the backlash.

Only in the 1990s did specialists who did more research refute the syndrome, Ku said. They discovered that MSG was in just about every processed food.

“It was not true that only Chinese food with MSG has these adverse effects, but you can’t get it from Campbell’s Soup,” Ku said.

MSG comes from glutamate, a common amino acid or protein building block found in food, according to Julie Stefanski, a spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics. Glutamate is present in foods such as ham and some cheeses.

The Food and Drug Administration says that MSG is widely recognized as a safe addition to food. In previous studies with people identified as being susceptible to MSG, researchers discovered that neither MSG nor a placebo caused consistent responses, the agency said.

In a Chinese restaurant in Phoenix, some customers had never heard of the term.

Linda Saldana suffers from the food that is selected in one culture.

“I am clearly not Asian,” said Saldana, who had lunch with her husband, son and two nieces. “But if that had to be said about Mexican food, I would feel a bit offended, because how could food cause it all?”