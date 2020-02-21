[asics-unveils-japan-athletes’-casual-apparel-for-tokyo-2020]

The official informal garments Japan’s athletes will wear at medal ceremonies and all over the athletes’ village this summer at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics was unveiled Friday.

Sportswear maker Asics Corp., the exact company that supplied Japan’s outfits four years ago for Rio de Janeiro, showed off the daring 2020 designs that includes Japanese motifs working with “sunrise crimson.”

The jackets are built of mesh and stated to be five times as breathable as all those developed four a long time back. Product from recycled sportswear was utilised in the production process.

In the identical way that official uniforms worn by the Olympic and Paralympic teams will be similar for the very first time, both of those teams will acquire similar informal attire.