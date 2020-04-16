Aside from the essentials, here’s everything you can buy online from April 20th – tech

The lockout has been extended until May 3, but government officials have announced that mobile phones, televisions, ready-made clothing, stationary, etc. will be allowed to be sold online on e-commerce platforms during lockout, beginning April 20.

A senior Interior Ministry official clarified on the day after Union Home Minister Ajay Bhalla issued revised guidance for the extended closure period.

Here’s what you’ll be able to buy online from April 20:

– Electronic items like cell phones, refrigerators, laptops, air conditioners, refrigerators, etc.

– Stationery, stationary for school children

You can buy these products from e-commerce sites, such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal, and they will be available along with essentials such as groceries and medicines.

Please Note – Delivery will only occur in certain areas, and relaxation is currently only allowed in areas other than focal areas for Covid-19 cases.

Here are some other things to know:

– Delivery vans for e-commerce companies will need the approval of the road users.

– Some commercial and private companies will be allowed to work during the extended lock-in period.

– The Guidelines also say: “All facilities in the supply chain of basic goods, whether manufacturing, wholesale or retailing such goods through local shops, large brick and mortar stores or e-commerce companies, should be allowed to operate, ensuring strict social distance without any restrictions on opening and closing times ”.

– The move is seen as an attempt by the government to revive industrial and commercial activities that have been halted since the March 25 failure.

– The government also allowed the movement of all trucks and other goods / transport vehicles with two drivers and one helper, provided the driver has a valid driver’s license.

– Empty trucks or vehicles will be able to drive after delivery or after pickup.

– Truck repair shops and “dhabas” (highways) on highways, with the stipulated minimum distance prescribed by the state and union territorial administration, will be allowed to operate.

. (ToTranslate tags) MHA