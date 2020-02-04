“Ask Evan”: “Why do gas prices end at 0.9 cents per gallon?”

This week’s “Ask Evan” question comes from Rob S from York County. Rob asks, “Why do gas prices end at 0.9 per gallon?”

I found the following. Fuel pricing is believed to have started at a fraction of a penny around the 1930s. In 1932, Congress first introduced a temporary $ 0.01 gas tax to reduce the deficits associated with the Great Depression. The tax was due to expire in 1934, but Congress voted to extend the tax and instead increase it by half a cent.

The tax was now $ 0.015 per gallon of gasoline. At the same time, gas station owners began to drop the price of a gallon of gasoline in fractions of a cent, leading to the generally accepted theory that it was the fraction of a cent tax that led petrol station owners to generally increase the price of their gasoline Path.

When this practice started, gasoline was around $ 0.10 a gallon, so changing the price by just a fraction of a cent was significant in getting people to come to your gas station.

Today, federal gas taxes still add up to a fraction of a penny. For example, federal gas tax in 2014 was $ 0.184 per gallon. While the average state gas tax was $ 0.241 per gallon.

So why don’t station owners round up or down the price of a gallon these days? As for the rounding off – that 9/10 pennies per gallon is quite a lot on a large scale – especially since petrol station owners benefit very little from the fuel itself.

Why aren’t they rounded? The answer is in marketing. Gasoline pricing by a tenth of a cent works similarly to other stores that sell items at prices that end in $ 0.99. A price of $ 2.89.9 gives individuals the impression that they only pay $ 2.89 per gallon when they essentially pay $ 2.90 – two insignificantly different prices that make a difference when a customer, however selects a gas station that he wants to patronize.

If you have a question you would like to ask, email me at AskEvan@FOX43.com. Enter Ask Evan in the subject line. Or you can reach me on my Facebook page – Evan Forrester FOX43. Whatever the topic, I will do my best to find the answers you are looking for.