Ask Hub: How do you rate the second year for Bears LB Roquan Smith? | National

Bears Insider Hub Arkush answers weekly Bears / NFL / Life questions:

Can you assess Roquan Smith’s year before his injury?

This is difficult because Roquan’s “personal problems” are unknown. The players have an absolute right to have and deal with personal issues and I won’t even start speculating what Roquans were, but there’s no question there was an impact in its first half of the season.

He was outstanding against the Packers at the start, then dropped out against Denver and Washington before missing the Vikings game, and was pretty pedestrian against the Raiders, Saints and Chargers for the rest of October.

However, he started again to compete against the Eagles to open November and played at a very high level in the next four games, possibly having his best day as a professional Thanksgiving against the Lions with 16 tackles and two sacks – before the pectoral muscle tears against the cowboys.

The fact that he showed one of the best games in his career and an outstanding performance in every respect shortly before his injury is a good sign of the future and tells me that he is probably still going to be a pro bowler. He has this kind of talent and has shown that he can transfer it to NFL fields.

The only concern that is going on is that the insecurity of his personal problems makes it unclear from the outside whether it is a concern that is going on.

Smith’s rookie campaign was an “A minus”. I think I should call it a “B-minus” in 2019, but one that didn’t raise any real concerns is still not one of the best in its field.

Does Anthony Gordon fit the bears? Submitted by Ryne Benassi

Ryne, he doesn’t fit badly, but he’s also not exactly hand in hand. Until Gardner Minshew, no Mike Leach quarterback was really successful in the NFL, and it’s terribly early to call Minshew a success, and we’re talking about a lot of great college passers-by.

Gordon is a good size for the 6-3, 210 position and he is not a bad athlete, but he is not the athlete you like when it comes to damaging his legs.

That means he can definitely throw football. But after a year as a starter at Leach, he brings with him the same inexperienced questions that Mitch Trubisky asked, and when you add the insecurities that go with these “Air Raid” offenders, he’s a problem.

You will see that he ranks somewhere between five and eight or nine on many “Draftniks” quarterback prospect lists, largely because of his huge 2019 season, but for me at the moment he is at best a day 3 prospect and possibly even one Priority Free Agent, although this could change with the Combine and Pro Days.

I like his arm very much, but until the NFL teams see him up close and more importantly put their ears around him to try and evaluate what he’s got up there, it’s hard to get the terrible NFL success story from Leach’s people in the position to ignore.

What is the story with the Jordan Howard Draft equalization / free agency equalization pick? We may have more design ammunition than I thought. Submitted by Joe Calandriello

Joe, unfortunately only the bears and eagles know that at the moment, but I hope we’ll find out soon.

Conditional draft picks are based on the performance of the traded players. I’m pretty sure Howard would have been a five-rounder at the pace he set before the Bears injury.

But due to the injury and his missing seven games, it could very likely remain a six-round. It was originally a conditional choice in the fifth round, which meant that a floor was set for his production, and he had to outperform it to make the choice a five. It is questionable whether he could have done enough in nine games to achieve this.

Regardless, it will be remembered as one of the worst trades the bears did under Ryan Pace. It didn’t make sense when they did and now makes less sense with one caveat.

Howard is now an unrestricted free agent. If the bears were worried about losing him without compensation after this season, we’ll get it. But he was definitely worth more than a sixth round election, and his absence last season cost the bears a lot of money.

What options could the bears take on this offseason (FA / Draft) more safely to better complement EJ? Submitted by Luke Stanczyk

Luke, we’re not deep enough in our design work this year to give you solid design projections, but I can tell you it’s not an exciting group of free agents.

The best fit could be the Raiders Karl Joseph, the former first classic. He is a security officer who could be an excellent addition to Eddie Jackson. And since he is an unrestricted free agent, originally not a Gruden or Mayock type, you can bring him to the free market.

Other names worth seeing: Anthony Harris from Minnesota, not a real eye-catcher, but also not a pure midfielder; the Colts’ Clayton Geathers that could fit very well; Jordan Lucas from Kansas City is someone Matt Nagy certainly knows. the Adrian Phillips of chargers; and Seattle’s Akeem King to name a few.

Joseph and Geathers are my first choice, and King would be a real reach.

Another name to be interested in is Stephen Denmark, who left the state of Valdosta in the seventh round of bears last year.

They designed Denmark as a cornerback – where he ended his college career after switching from a wide receiver – but at 6-3, 216, he’s clearly a good size for safety and playing in the box.

What we don’t know is how physical he is and can be and where the bears see him – if he fits in with the plans at all. However, a step towards security seems logical.

Although I don’t see the bears signing Ha Ha Clinton-Dix again, Deon Bush is an unrestricted free agent. He’s not a real security either, but Bush is a little more physical than Jackson and Clinton-Dix, and I don’t know what the bears think about his future.

With Jackson’s new contract, we can assume that the bears won’t spend much money on another free-hand security measure, so they’re likely to try to clear the position in the draft, possibly with one of these two second-round picks.

Clemsons Isaiah Simmons and Grant Delpit from LSU look amazing in navy and orange, but even these early picks are almost certain top 20 picks, maybe even top 10, and whether Simmons is a security or linebacker at the next level, is uncertain.

After that, the levy is steep and players who could fit 43 or 50 at the moment may no longer have any collateral.

I will contact you on day 3 as soon as we are on the way to scouting.

