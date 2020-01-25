Ask Hub: Is 2020 a year of innovation for Bears GM Ryan Pace? | National sport

Bears Insider Hub Arkush answers subscribers weekly questions about Bears:

Will you try the draft to improve your two targets? Nobody will let go of decent tackles. Submitted by Daniel Bartos

What do you think the bears do left? Submitted by Hadji

Daniel and Hadji, part of the problem with answering your questions is as obvious to me as the fact that the bears have to get better in the left duel – I’m fine with Massie on the right and I hope that they see Cornelius Lucas again sign a solid swing tackle option – it’s not at all clear that Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy agree with us, and I haven’t had a chance to speak to Juan Castillo since he was hired.

Two of the best left wingers, Andrew Whitworth and Jason Peters, are free agents, but they are 39 and 38 years old, and the bears are terribly unlikely to be followed.

Anthony Costanzo is the only other immediate climber on the left in the free agency, and he is 32 years old, speaks of resignation and if he plays again he will probably be under contract again in Indianapolis.

Jack Conklin is probably the best young attacker on the market, but he has played on the right side in the NFL so far.

The best option would be if the bears could trade Washington for Trent Williams, but now that Ron Rivera is there and Bruce Allen isn’t, Rivera will likely do anything to convince Williams to stay in Washington.

All that remains is the draft and it is a very good – really solid – and deep year in a duel. I hope the bears use one of their second round picks and one of their fives for one-on-one matches, provided the right boys are there at the time.

Was Jimi Hendrix the best guitarist ever? Submitted by Black Bridge

Wow, I don’t know, it’s like asking if Walter Payton is the greatest review ever. I think so, but can I really leave out Jim Brown and Barry Sanders?

Hendrix is ​​on my extremely short list and in four out of seven days I would probably have him number one, but then I would step back and wonder what about Eric Clapton, Carlos Santana, Jimmy Page, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Johnny Winter, Mike McCready and a few others.

Ultimately, I always fight between Hendrix and Clapton, but I wouldn’t argue that Hendrix is ​​your choice.

I would give anything if he could stay with us longer to really get to know him better.

Would you have a place to eat between these two for the rest of your life? Arby’s or Burger King? Which one? By the way, the local Chicago Bears are targeting A.J. Green in F. A? Submitted by Kevin Piccirilli

Kevin, I’m not a vegetarian, but I rarely eat red meat – literally maybe half a dozen cheeseburgers a year and rock steak on the grill, so I’m in big trouble in both places. I like the chicken sandwiches at the King and I’m curious about the “Impossible Burger” – the concept makes me queasy, to be honest, but I’ve heard that they’re pretty good and have to try one – so I think if I stuck it would be Burger King ,

Green is a potential Hall of Famer and still productive at 32, but he’s been busy a lot in the past few years and is very unlikely to do a decent one-year proof-it business in areas I would say no.

He’s literally the same receiver as a much younger Allen Robinson, and although two of these guys wouldn’t be bad, it’s just not necessary.

All the widths that the bears add must be geared for speed at this point, and that’s not green.

Will the bears add a pass rusher to the free agency? Who is an opportunity? Submitted by Pat Gallagher

Pat, I’m glad you asked me that because it has been an interesting debate topic between Arthur and me in the past few days and weeks.

I would appreciate it if the bears lived with Leonard Floyd for at least another year, because I think he has become a high quality, “full” sideline player.

However, you can’t pay him the $ 13.2 million they get this year with his limited pass-rush production.

Ideally, they should try to extend it to another $ 12 to $ 13 million for two years to lower this year’s ceiling to a tasty $ 8.5 million. I don’t know if he would accept this deal, but based on his past performance, he would be well served, and then the bears could use the money saved to call in another young pass rush specialist, or maybe even a veteran like one Mario Addison.

Hope has always been that Aaron Lynch could be third with Mack and Floyd, but neither Floyd nor Lynch have consistently applied enough pressure.

Outstanding talents are available, including Jadeveon Clowney, Dante Fowler Jr., Shaq Barrett, Arik Armstead, Bud Dupree, Markus Golden and some more I don’t understand how they can shop in this market.

In addition to Addison, Robert Quinn could also be interesting.

Hub, what is your opinion on Ryan Pace? What is Pace Stack’s relationship with his GM colleagues with a similar term? Submitted by Ryan Dufern

What rating would you give Ryan Pace for Bears GM?!? Submitted by Sean Rogers

Will Ryan Pace be fired when the bears fall below 500 next year? Submitted by Andy Armstrong

Okay folks, with an answer let me see what I can do for all of you.

Pace inherited one of the worst rosters in the NFL and one of the worst locker rooms / cultures in the NFL five years ago.

He had to spend his first three years with John Fox to improve the culture and building infrastructure.

In the last two seasons with Matt Nagy, his club was between 20 and 13. Only seven other clubs – New England, Kansas City, New Orleans, LA Rams, Baltimore, Houston and Seattle – have also done so. The only GMs in this group with a similar term are Brett Veach in K.C. and Eric DeCosta in Baltimore, both of whom are younger than him, and DeCosta is just in his first year without Ozzie Newsome.

Obviously, Veach has the Chiefs in a better position than the Bears, but other than that, Pace has been very successful compared to the general managers for the past four to six seasons, based on the bears for the past two seasons.

He probably deserved a high grade, but the best I can give him is a B because uncertainty about the future of Mitch Trubisky and the immediate success of Mahomes and Watson persists.

But even though he will be associated with these three quarterbacks forever, you justifiably cannot objectively rate a GM for a decision.

Is Adam Shaheen an Evil Miss? Yes. But does Pace get a place in the G.M. Hall of Fame for Jordan Howard, Bilal Nichols and Adrian Amos in the 5th round, Eddie Jackson, Tarik Cohen and Nick Kwiatkoski in the 4th round?

The rampant criticism of Pace and Nagy today is not due to the fact that they did a bad job, although both clearly made mistakes.

That’s because of the oversized hype and expectations in season 100 and Mahomes’ play in K.C.

Will he be fired if the bears don’t have a 500 season in 2020? What if they go 7-9 or 6-10 on an injured reserve with eight or nine starters, including Trubisky after playing really well for the first four, five or six weeks?

I can tell you that neither Pace nor Nagy have any property issues at the moment, nor are they anywhere near the “bubble”. But answering Andy’s question without context is impossible.

Who is the veterinarian QB competition for Mitch considering the possible system customization and the limited scope for FA + draft capital? Submitted by Matt White

Is Teddy Bridgewater being considered by the front office? Submitted by C.L.

Hub: If you were # bear GM, who would be your first to third preferred option for a free agent QB that either competes with or displaces Trubisky?

Matt, that’s the question of the hour and I have no answer as to who the choice will be, but the best options seem pretty obvious.

Most likely, it’s Case Keenum, Marcus Mariota and Blake Bortles. All three will almost certainly come onto the market, while others could either be tagged or will surely be too expensive for the bears.

Teddy Bridgewater is the most likely young free agent to have a chance to become a franchise type, but he doesn’t fit a great scheme. He gets paid a lot by someone, and he could eventually prove to be more of a game manager than a stud.

Keenum and Mariota are the best models for the bears, and while Bortles is not the athlete, his legs can do a lot of damage.

After his 2017 campaign in Minnesota, Keenum is obviously the winner if the bears can significantly improve their ground play, but it is unlikely that he will be the future.

If you are looking for competition and advantage then Mariota and Bortles are for you because they will be reasonably priced right from the start and will be shown enough to suggest the right scheme with the right coaching and weapons quarterback for today and the future if it turns out that Trubisky is not.

What happened to all of Matt Nagy’s imaginative pieces this year? Santa’s sleigh, Willy Wonka, etc.? Was he suddenly unsure about his request to play? Submitted by Canuck Boy

Nagy talked about exactly this question at about week 13 or 14, stating that if you don’t win, it’s not the best time to get the stuff out.

What some fans didn’t understand is that these Nagy pieces are about culture as well as plans or insults.

He has often stated that he believes that one of the most important things to keep in mind is that his players always have fun if they want to be successful, and that many of these games are designed to work and Be effective in the game board to find the right moment to create momentum and excitement and to reward certain players who are rarely in the spotlight.

The problem is that you run them and not work, and they are already fried for your play calls every day, if not every hour. This is a great way to make the situation worse rather than improving it.

I’m pretty sure when the bears start to win in 2020 you’ll see a lot more of the gadgets again.

Why is it Hub that you call Mitch a stupid / intellectual dwarf that many would agree with, but you revoke him and say you don’t call him stupid. Why do I have to withdraw? Submitted by Martin Dekelai

Do you think Mitch can be a really good QB? Submitted by Steve Roberts

Marty, you either hear things or you just project what I should say because you never heard a word that questions Trubisky’s intelligence or IQ, and in over four decades I’ve never made it. I never did and never would limit to naming or insulting players for what they are doing on the field.

I have absolutely no reason to question Mitch’s intelligence, nor have I ever had to revoke anything.

I’ve questioned his maturity several times, how he’s responding to certain situations, and how advanced he’s currently at reading NFL defenses and seeing the field, but none of that has anything to do with his intelligence.

I have stated that I think these are the issues that are holding him back at the moment, but I refuse to write him off or to say that due to the flashes of some special skills that we have seen, he is not a very good quarterback If you call that a revocation, I understand it. But you’d better listen and have a dictionary nearby.

Steve, deep down I think that Trubisky can be very good. He has many qualities we are looking for to win quarterbacks who are able to play independently when their teams need them most.

But I have seen many other children with the same characteristics who have never been great or very good. I think you can only teach part of what you have to be born with.

For me it’s again about the question of maturity and when it will be ready to reach its full capacity or cap, if you will or if it ever gets there.

Do I think it can be very good? Yes. Do I think it will be? I have serious doubts about where he was at the end of season 19.

I think the bears are absolutely right to invest another season trying to make sure what that cap is and whether Mitch can get there. But if we arrive in May or June without firm plans B and C, then Ryan Pace is ashamed and Matt Nagy.

