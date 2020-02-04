Ask Hub: Is the Super Bowl Clash Realistic for 2020 Bears? | National sport

Ask Hub

Hub … Mitch Trubisky had an operation on his shoulder (non-throwing shoulder) last week that injured him during the Minnesota game in Chicago. Can we give a big reason why Mitch throws wildly because he played with a “bum” shoulder? Maybe I’ll reach here, I just want Mitch to succeed here! Submitted by Tony G.

Tony, I guess no, that wasn’t the problem.

The reality is that Mitch played better a few weeks after the injury. Obviously he was playing with an injury that required surgery and was likely to be really uncomfortable, and I wouldn’t minimize that in any way, but you have to remember that this year it was his non-throwing shoulder and after he injured his right shoulder In 2018 he missed only two games and came back well.

Trubisky’s problems in 2019 were due to inaccuracy and poor timing of throws in different places, but his bigger problem was the inability to see the field and read covers and defenses, and that had nothing to do with his shoulder.

2019 was a big disappointment for the bears, so was 2018 a coincidence? What can fans realistically expect from this team in 2020?

No, 2018 was no accident. Defense was as good as any other we’ve seen in this century, and it still has all-pro talents at all levels. With a few sharp decisions this off-season and Chuck Pagano in his second season – remember, Vic Fangio’s fourth season in 2018 when he coached this group – there is a good chance that the 2020 season will be just as good in that regard could be like ’18 side of the ball.

There was a bit of “luck” that we got 27 interceptions in 2018 and a total of 36 take-aways that we knew would not be repeated 19, and Akiem Hicks, Danny Trevathan and Roquan Smith all went through in the past season Injuries hurt help.

The Bears were one of the healthiest teams in the NFL in 2018, much like the Packers in 2019, but we should have expected this to be luckier than anything and injuries took their toll last season.

The bears also played the easiest schedule in the NFL in 2018 and one of the toughest in the past season.

On the offensive, it was a mistake to clearly replace a past Pro Bowl without knowing who would replace it, and Trey Burton’s injury-plagued campaign exposed the poor reviews of Adam Shaheen, which were covered up a bit 18 when Burton was productive ,

David Montgomery looks like he could be the next Jordan Howard, but the bears desperately need a real number 2 that runs back – which Cordarrelle Patterson could be when they’re ready to get involved – and improvements to the left duel and the “Y” end.

However, this is by no means too much to cope with in an offseason, and if Mitch Trubisky only reflects his 2018 form, the bears can compete again in 2020.

After Trubisky won the MVP next season (57 points), will the bears make him the highest paid football player? Submitted by Ernie McCrackem

No, I guess you’re just a troll Ernie, but some people occasionally accuse me of avoiding questions that I don’t want to answer or waste time so I don’t skip yours, but I also don’t give him more time than it is worth it.

Again no!

Is the trainer who will lead the bears to an SB victory is currently on the team? Submitted by Dan Hawker

Dan, it’s a fascinating question, but obviously one that would require at least a few sensory perception skills, and I’m afraid I don’t.

For all haters in Chicago, Matt Nagy remains a two-year NFL head coach with a Coach of the Year award and impeccable references for what you’re looking for, but it’s hard to ignore some of the disappointing things he did in 2019.

Nagy is still highly valued by league leaders – the return of 3-5 by winning four of the next five for the playoff hunt impressed many objective non-bear fans – but it’s fair to wonder if he has enough respect for the current game or the ability to design and use it well enough to compensate for his offense at a “winning” level.

Overall, I’ve seen enough to still believe that he has the problem and is smart enough to fix it.

I just don’t know him well enough to know whether ego or stubbornness can get in his way and prevent him from taking the next step. I’m impressed enough by the culture he and Ryan Pace have built and how much his players love to play for him to believe that this is the big question he has to answer.

Chuck Pagano should be given the chance to become head coach again in the NFL, but if it were for the Bears, it would have to be because Nagy failed, and an appropriate amount of staff turnover would likely be questioned as to whether the bears have the talent for a Super Bowl or not regardless of who the coach is.

But Pagano may be a Super Bowl head coach.

Dave Ragone and John DeFilippo are highly interested young coaches who may have head coaching opportunities ahead of them – it’s too early to say.

Can the bears win another Super Bowl they currently own? Submitted by Chuck Chuckelson

Yes, you can, Chuck, as long as the family stays away from the football side of the operation – as it has done for Michael since George McCaskey – and they hire the right footballers.

Even though they’re not there at the moment, with no more than 4-6 of the right additional players and Matt Nagy’s advancement as head coach, they could face off in the next year or two

Why are you such a bear apologist? Submitted by a sucker

Let me ask you a question: Although I know that it is a minority and probably a small minority that you obviously belong to, why are some Bears fans so ignorant that they believe that every analyst insists to be objective and to look are both sides of every problem a homer or an apologist?

If you had read, seen and listened to all of my work, you would know that your question could not be further from the truth.

