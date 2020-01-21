Ask Hub: Where would the Kansas City Chiefs be now if they had chosen Mitch Trubisky the Bear? | National sport

Bears Insider Hub Arkush answers subscribers’ questions about Bears / NFL / Life in every newsletter:

Are there any improvements under the radar that bears should make? What other than OL, TE, QB, based on lower requirements and potentially available improvements over FA or design? Submitted by Danny

Danny, the bears are not in hell of the ceiling, but they are so limited that they have to use the resources they need to meet the big needs – scarce ending, left attack, QB competition, security and inside -Linebacker.

The same naturally applies to the limited subscribed capital.

But if you have the means, beyond the places everyone speaks of, you really need to address the depth of walking back and past.

The onslaught will be better in the 1920s if Akiem Hicks stays healthy – not only because of the pressure he puts on it, but also because the teams need to pay special attention to limit what they can do to Khalil Mack, Plan Eddie Goldman and Roy Robertson. Harris.

It’s also difficult to give up Leonard Floyd’s potential to be a two-figure bully, even when it’s time to give up that ghost.

That said, former naughty free agents like Shaq Barrett and Mario Addison, or big pass rusher like Za’Darius Smith and Maxx Crosby, who were found in the fourth round, and Danielle Hunter – who was drafted in the third round – are not rare, as you may think.

A larger pass rush could make Chuck Pagano’s defense as dominant as Vic Fangio’s.

I’m more positive than negative about the possibilities of David Montgomery having one or two Pro Bowl seasons, but that’s not enough in today’s NFL.

Derrick Henry is currently an outlier in Tennessee. What today’s league top ground games in Baltimore, San Francisco, and other areas have in common are several setbacks that can hurt you. Ingram and Edwards in Baltimore, Coleman, Mostert and Breida in San Francisco, Kamara and Murray in New Orleans and even Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams in Green Bay.

Philadelphia – with Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy – was also on the way there with Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders until Howard was injured, and even the chiefs, who did not run the ball well this year, were still trying with multiple backs ,

If Tarik Cohen is used correctly and effectively, I love him, but he is a third mistake, a change of pace that runs back and poses a real threat to the recipient. He’s not number 2 going back. You can feed a dozen or more times when it gets hot.

The bears need more in these two positions and you can never have enough cornerbacks.

It feels a little like using $ 1 in “Trading Places” where the question is whether breeding or the environment determine a person’s future. If either Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson were pulled by the bears, would they be almost as good at the moment? What if Trubisky was in KC? Submitted by Lance Rutter

Lance, it’s a fascinating question, like you, I can only guess, but I can try to create a context.

Mahomes would almost certainly not be as good anywhere in Kansas City because he did not have Hill, Kelce, Watkins, Hardman, Robinson, etc. When NFL weapon caches drive, the chiefs are closer to nuclear weapons than any other club in the league.

This is not a rap on Mahomes or an attempt to diminish his performance in any way, it is just a fact.

I suspect Mahomes would do very well here in Chicago, especially since Andy Reid Matt Nagy continues to be largely responsible for his development, although he was only in the field the year after Nagy’s departure. But temporarily limited to Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller as the only goals he achieved at the level of his top 4 goals in K.C. could really trust, Mahomes wouldn’t be nearly as good.

Believe it or not, outside of Chicago, Watson is nowhere near as revered as Bears fans.

It’s undeniable that he’s way ahead of Trubisky in his development, but there are really smart footballers who tell me he’s undecided and insists on sticking to football for too long and the number of options he doesn’t recognize through his progress, there are still great concerns and possibly limiting factors as to how good he will be.

I think Watson would do better with the bears than in Houston because the system suits him better here, and while DeAndre Hopkins with Will Fuller and Kenny Stills – if both of them are available – offer Houston a better arsenal, they’re not available Often Watson’s goals here weren’t as big a decline as they came here from Kansas City.

Would Mitch be better in Kansas City or Houston? Any quarterback in the league, with the possible exception of Russell Wilson – his game is more about what he achieves with or without solid goals than any other QB in the game – would be better in Kansas City than where he is today.

Again, this is not a blow or shadow thrown at Mahomes, just reality.

Would Mitch Mahomes be? I’m not saying that he can never be, but from what we saw in the first three seasons, he certainly wouldn’t be, and even though he did show occasional flashes, there aren’t any consistent patterns yet we saw arguing over Mitch would be much better in Kansas City than in Chicago.

And I don’t understand how Mitch would have done better in Houston, with bigger offensive problems than the Bears and an inconsistent base game in the past three seasons.

So you don’t think I’m avoiding the meat of your question, or what I suspect is the meat – no question, Andy Reid is a better trainer than Matt Nagy and Bill O’Brien, but there are still no clear evidence that Eric Bienemy, Mike Kafka, Bill O’Brien, or Carl Smith, who coached Wilson in the first six years of his career in Seattle before going to Houston, are better coaches than Nagy and Dave Ragone.

% Chance Mitch will start next year? Submitted by Bill Thickstun

Do you think the bears should target a QB in the draft? Submitted by Willard

What is the percentage chance that Mitch will be the quarterback at the start of the season? Submitted by Alyse

Alyse, Willard and Bill, I would say that Trubisky will be 80 to 90 percent of the bears that start the quarterback on the opening day of the 2020 season. it really depends on who you bring in to support / compete with him.

It is hard to imagine what Trubisky could or could not do in summer to lose the starting job. The injury potential is the main reason why I don’t go for 95-100 percent.

It’s vital that the bears work out a young quarterback, but the chances that this second or third day will determine season over Trubisky as a newbie are slim and none.

The need to select and develop young talent at Quarterback is, in my opinion, vital for the Bears and every organization in the league, regardless of who their starters are. See how teams like the Patriots and Packers have repeatedly done this in the past and not only always had options ready just in case, but also made these players the same or valuable starting capital when they didn’t need them on the field.

And find me two more successful organizations in the past two decades than these two.

For example, if number 2 is Case Keenum, or even more promising, Alex Smith – if Smith can return to the field at all, which is still a big unknown at this point – the chances that you could stand up for Trubisky are increasing exponentially somewhere in the field of Weeks 4 to 6, when the defense is buzzing again but the offensive is still causing problems.

I would think that one of the failed younger veterans like Marcus Mariota, Blake Bortles or Jameis Winston would have a longer wait to get a chance as the hope that one of them would be better rolls more dice than anything they do have achieved so far.

I understand Winston’s impressive production in the passing game, but there is no way that a winning team can live with a quarterback that turns the ball around and still remains a winning team.

Is there an update to compensate for Amos (a chance they screwed up the Davis thing)? Do you think they hold Nick K over Trevathan? Do you think HaHa is coming back? Submitted by B. C.

All of this year’s draft designs will be announced at the same time – shortly after the Super Bowl and well before the Combine, which will take place a few days earlier this year.

However, it seems fairly certain that the bears will make a decision for Amos in the fourth round, and that decision will be made at the end of the round, not necessarily last, but all equalizing decisions in the fourth round will be behind.

I’m not sure what you mean by “whether you screwed up the Davis thing.” I told you the day they signed Davis that it was a mistake. So if you ask about it, there’s no chance they won’t screw it up.

Ideally, they want to keep both Kwiatkoski and Trevathan, which seems unlikely due to their diverse needs and current salary cap status.

I suspect they will try to sign one of the two and Kevin Pierre-Louis, who is obviously very good insurance. But the choice is neither clear nor easy and could be made difficult by another team that overpaid Kwiatkoski. I am convinced that if he has a free choice, the Packers at Kwiatkosiki will have a hard run because he fits too perfectly in Green Bay.

Younger, more durable, and better protection than we thought – though not as good as Trevathan – Kwiatkoski seems to be a better choice.

But Trevathan is definitely the better athlete, gives you a lot more speed, is not that old at 30, is likely to make a shorter, cheaper deal, and is a key leader in the locker room.

Which player the bears focus on is currently the $ 64,000 question.

I can’t see Ha Ha Clinton-Dix returning, which is unfortunate because he played well for the bears and became more physical as the season went on and he gave them pretty much everything they wanted.

The problem is that he and Eddie Jackson have the same security standards. Jackson is clearly the better “midfielder” at this stage of her career, and the team’s commitment to him couldn’t be more obvious at the moment. And even though the times of clearly defined, strong and free security measures are in the past, the bears need more security in no time to mate with Jackson.

Ironically, Green Bay could again be the best choice for Clinton-Dix. With Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage, the Packers have two potentially well-rehearsed types who are also not ideal for the start together, but which would look much better in addition to first-class ball safety like Clinton-Dix.

It probably won’t happen because the packers overpayed for Amos, but it is unclear what Clinton-Dix will order with the bears in the free market after his year.

Even though he’s not that expensive and has made a solid contribution and is very solid in the locker room, he just doesn’t go well with Jackson.

Visit ProFootballWeekly.com | Show latest E-Edition