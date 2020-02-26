[Asked about probable resignation, Ukraine PM claims governing administration doing the job typically]

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
[asked-about-probable-resignation,-ukraine-pm-claims-governing-administration-doing-the-job-typically]

Loading…

  1. Dwelling
  2. Entire world

Wednesday, 26 Feb 2020 08: 38 PM MYT

Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk speaks during a news briefing following protests against the arrival of evacuees from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. — Reute
Ukraine’s Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk speaks all through a information briefing next protests in opposition to the arrival of evacuees from coronavirus-hit China’s Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava area, Ukraine February 20, 2020. — Reute

KIEV, Feb 26 — Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk stated currently he experienced not tendered his resignation and that the government was operating typically, when questioned about potentially remaining ousted in a feasible authorities reshuffle.

Honcharuk also claimed he experienced not mentioned the issue with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who previously acknowledged meeting Serhiy Tihipko, a veteran politician touted in area media as a probable successor to Honcharuk. — Reuters