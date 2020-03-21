Asked if warm water kills Covid-19, Well being D-G says only subscribes to evidence-centered procedure | Malaysia

Health director-common Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah mentioned the ministry only works by using treatments and medicines that are scientifically examined. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The Well being Ministry only takes advantage of remedies and medicines that have been scientifically tested, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reported when questioned about a minister’s assert that heat drinking water neutralised the coronavirus condition (Covid-19)

In accordance to the Overall health director-standard, proof-based medication is 1 of the MOH’s pillars.

“So, in typical, I am chatting about in standard, evidence-primarily based medication is significant.

“Our choice to take care of and handle sufferers is primarily based on science and facts. So if we have solid info we need to have to appear into investigation and look into knowledge right before we can make any considerable promises,” he stated.

Dr Noor Hisham was responding to reporters’ issues about Health and fitness Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba’s declare in the course of a televised interview very last evening.

Though the Overall health D-G diplomatically sidestepped the issue, previous deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye immediately rebutted Dr Adham’s assertion.

Lee discussed that both equally the respiratory tract and gastrointestinal system have different routes even with sharing a common place in just the throat.

Dr Lee pointed out that the Covid-19 is an inside respiratory tract infection, whereby contaminated patients would have traces of the virus in the respiratory tract and not just the throat.

In Dr Adham’s appearance on RTM’s Bicara Naratif programme previously this week, he suggested that Malaysian really should guarantee their mouths and throats are often moist, as this will enable clean the virus down the oesophagus, so that it can be killed by abdomen acid.

Yesterday, United Kingdom-centered Malaysian trainee surgeon Dr Nur Amalina Che Bakri, who first arrived to the awareness of Malaysians when she helped pave the way for Ainul Mardhiah Ahmad Safiuddin’s successful tumour-removal operation in the British isles, tweeted, “Not suggested by physicians and it is no evidence-dependent.”

According to a report by British broadcaster BBC, the rumour that ingesting drinking water at common 15-minute intervals and trying to keep your mouth moist can safeguard you from Covid-19 is among the most greatly shared myths about the sickness.