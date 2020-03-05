asking-alexandria-depth-new-album-like-a-house-on-fire

Asking Alexandria have announced specifics of their new studio album.

The abide by-up to their 2017 self-titled report is named Like A Residence On Hearth – and it’ll start on Might 15 via Sumerian Records.

Guitarist Ben Bruce says: “We have been doing the job our asses off for the very last couple of many years on making this album. We are totally in love with what we have produced.

“There are tracks about triumph, toughness and resilience. There are tracks about dropping love, getting rid of passion and losing religion.

“There are tracks about going on to new items and song’s celebrating our journey. This album is stuffed with adore and enthusiasm from the five initial associates of Asking Alexandria.”

To mark the announcement, Inquiring Alexandria have launched a movie for the keep track of Antisocialist.

Bruce explains: “Antisocialist is a music published for every person who just needs to adhere their middle fingers up large in the air and scream at the best of their lungs.

“It’s a song for the frustrated, the neglected, the unappreciated and the downtrodden. It’s a music for individuals who perform hard and get nothing in return. It is a music for all those who dream tough and are laughed at.

“A tune that says what we all truly feel from time to time and a music to just allow free to! Love!”

Like A Dwelling On Fire will also contain the singles They Don’t Want What We Want and The Violence.

Inquiring Alexandria not long ago announce a US tour with Falling In Reverse, Wage War and Hyro The Hero. Obtain even more particulars down below.

1. Household On Fire



two. They Really don’t Want What We Want



three. Down to Hell



four. Antisocialist



five. I Really don’t Will need You



six. All Due Regard



7. Take Some Time



eight. Just one Turns To None



9. It really is Not Me (It’s You)



10. Here’s to Starting Above



11. What is Gonna Be



12. Give You Up



13. In My Blood



14. The Violence



15. Lorazepam

Inquiring Alexandria: Like A Dwelling On Fireplace Tour



Apr 30: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ



May 02: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV



Might 03: Anaheim Home Of Blues Anaheim, CA



Might 05: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO



May well 07: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX



Could 08: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX



May possibly 09: Houston Revention Music Centre, TX



Might 12: Orlando Residence Of Blues, FL – Home Of Blues Orlando (Asking Alexandria and Slipping In Reverse only)



May 14: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA



Could 15: Charlotte The Fillmore Charlotte, NC



Might 16: North Myrtle Seaside Home Of Blues, SC



Might 17: Raleigh The Ritz, NC



May 19: Silver Spring The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD



May 20: Montclair The Wellmont Theater, NJ



Could 22: Huntington Paramount Theater, NY



May 23: Boston Dwelling Of Blues, MA



Might 24: Philadelphia Franklin Songs Corridor, PA



May 26: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI (No Falling In Reverse)



Could 27: Detroit Fillmore, MI



May 30: Chicago Home Of Blues, IL



May 31: Minneapolis The Fillmore, MN