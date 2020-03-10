Asking Alexandria to announce the UK and European tour

Please Alexandria announced new tour dates in the UK in October as part of a wider European tour.

“Yorkshire” band will play in the tournament in support of the new album “Like A House On Fire”, due out May 15th.

Please Alexandria will start in the UK before their upcoming tour in Glasgow before the visit to Manchester and Birmingham. They will end the show on a walk online O2 Kentish Town in London on 23 October.

“We’re going home!” guitarist Ben Bruce said in a statement on the recently announced date. “We have been waiting to announce our tour of the UK and Europe, and we can not wait to get back to you guys!

“We spent a long time making this stage show, to make it the biggest and most spectacular show, with whom we have ever toured. So, we will light the world, like a house on fire Ferris. See you soon!”

Below you can see the issue of the following tour dates in the UK.

October

19 – Glasgow Mounds

20 – Manchester Academy

21 – O2 Academy Birmingham

23 – London O2 Forum Kent

Speaking of “Like A House On Fire”, Bruce said that the group “worked on us over the last few years on the creation of this album.”

“We are absolutely in love with the fact that the created”, – he said. “There are songs about victory, strength and durability. There are songs about the loss of love, loss of passion and loss of faith. There is a song about the transition to new things and songs that celebrate our journey.

“This album is filled with love and admiration of the five original members Asking Alexandria.”