Asmir Begovic receives medical care at AC Milan. Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina changes to Aston Villa

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is on loan to AC Milan.

The 32-year-old returned to Cherries last week after borrowing the first half of the season from FK Qarabag in Azerbaijan.

Asmir Begovic lost his starting place in Bournemouth last season

Begovic, a £ 10m switch from Chelsea in 2017, started the campaign as Bournemouth’s third choice goalkeeper behind Aaron Ramsdale and Artur Boruc.

He lost his starting place after a series of mistakes in the last semester.

And now Begovic is receiving medical care at AC Milan to replace club No. 2, Pepe Reina, who is on the verge of borrowing from the relegated Aston Villa.

Begovic will support Milan and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Last week, Reina’s agent Manuel Garcia Quilon confirmed that his customer could only leave if a replacement had previously been signed.

He said: “There is no agreement. We continue to negotiate, but the Rossoneri want to bring in a replacement first.”

Aston Villa has had a goalkeeper crisis as Tom Heaton (knee) and Jed Steer (calf) were injured in the long term. Third-placed Orjan Nyland has a choice in the last four games.

Reina was seen in the bleachers of Villa vs. Man City on Sunday.

The 37-year-old played 394 games for Liverpool in 2005 and 2014.