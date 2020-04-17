Aspirin May Reduce Risk Of Fatal Cancer Of The Pancreas And Liver, Study Finds

Regular doses of aspirin can reduce the risk of several cancers of the digestive tract, including pancreatic and liver cancers almost always fatal, according to a new study.

Although the link between the drug and cancer reduction is not new, examination of the evidence from 113 observational studies found a risk reduction of between 22 and 28 percent.

The article published in the journal Annals of Oncology includes a review of 45 studies in bowel cancer alone and examines 156,000 cases.

It also takes into account cancers of the head and neck, esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder and pancreas.

Regular use of aspirin is defined as taking at least one or two tablets per week.

Carlo La Vecchia, professor of epidemiology at the University of Milan and main author of the journal, said that around 175,000 colon cancer deaths are expected in the EU this year, including around 100,000 in the elderly. 50 to 74 years old.

“If we assume that regular use of aspirin increases by 25 to 50 percent in this age group, it would mean that between 5,000 and 7,000 deaths from bowel cancer and between 12,000 and 18 000 new cases could be avoided if new studies show that aspirin does indeed reduce the risk of cancer, “he said.

Risk

The study also indicates that the risk of cancer is further reduced with an increase in dose – between 75 and 100 mg per day was associated with a reduction of 10% while 325 mg was associated with a reduction of 35%.

However, the high-dose aspirin estimate was based on only a few studies and should be interpreted with caution, he said. The choice of dose should also take into account the potential risk of stomach bleeding.

The authors also noted that taking the drug for the prevention of the intestine or any type of cancer should only be done in consultation with a doctor.

Dr. Robert O’Connor, head of research at the Irish Cancer Society, said that although the research is promising, it should be “considered in a measured way.”

“This is a summary of observational research and there are reasons why those who take aspirin might see lower levels of cancer that have nothing to do with the drug itself”, did he declare.

“It is not because two things are associated that one causes the other.”

Using an analogy with ice cream, he stated that if the sales of sunglasses and sunglasses were associated and correlated, one did not stimulate the sale of the other.

“It is important that a person talks to their doctor about taking any medication and that one should not start taking aspirin for long periods without professional medical advice as the agent may interact with others drugs and can have very serious side effects for some people, “he said. said.

Clinical trials are essential to understand the real effects. The Irish Cancer Society funded the Cancer Trials Ireland research group, which is examining this association as part of international research in several countries. He hopes to achieve results in the coming years.